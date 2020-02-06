Blockpass Announces PASS Club, Offers Exclusive Perks to Members

articles liés
-
Blockchain : la révolution technologique doit aussi être juridique
-
Bitcoin/Biz Stone: London fintech backed by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone launches new Bitcoin platform/app
-
MLG Blockchain and Secure Digital Markets Strike Strategic Partnership to Create Global Digital Assets (GDA)
-
London Football Exchanges Engages Algoz to Provide Liquidity
-
Bitcoin arbitrage opportunities tighten, shifting investor trading strategies - according to new report
Blockpass provides KYC-as-a-Service to businesses that operate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets, exchanges and financial services. From the Blockpass App, users can easily create a verified portable identity that can be used to onboard with any service in the Blockpass ecosystem.
PASS Club is a members-only club for users of the Blockpass App. PASS Club members will have access to exclusive content, including webinars, events, research articles and more. Of particular value to members, services within the Blockpass ecosystem will offer members exclusive offers from time to time. Included in these offers are special discounts on IEO's, chances to earn PASS Tokens, bounty campaigns and more.
"I'm really excited to introduce PASS Club to our community," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "This is the next stage in our journey. Our platform has been live and fully functional for some time, so now we are really working on building the Blockpass Ecosystem. As the number of services using the KYC Connect platform grows, we now have a unique opportunity to add value in so many ways to our App users. This increases the utility of both Blockpass and the solutions that we offer."
Blockpass released its Mobile App in May 2018, and released its KYC Connect solution shortly after. From there, Blockpass went on to add a series of enhancements to the service. KYC Connect is a comprehensive, GDPR compliant KYC-as-a-Service software which can be used for any regulated industry. Partners in the Blockpass ecosystem include Waves, Tokenomica, Bitfinex, Polymath and BnkToTheFuture.
About Blockpass IDN
Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.
www.blockpass.org
PASS Club is a members-only club for users of the Blockpass App. PASS Club members will have access to exclusive content, including webinars, events, research articles and more. Of particular value to members, services within the Blockpass ecosystem will offer members exclusive offers from time to time. Included in these offers are special discounts on IEO's, chances to earn PASS Tokens, bounty campaigns and more.
"I'm really excited to introduce PASS Club to our community," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "This is the next stage in our journey. Our platform has been live and fully functional for some time, so now we are really working on building the Blockpass Ecosystem. As the number of services using the KYC Connect platform grows, we now have a unique opportunity to add value in so many ways to our App users. This increases the utility of both Blockpass and the solutions that we offer."
Blockpass released its Mobile App in May 2018, and released its KYC Connect solution shortly after. From there, Blockpass went on to add a series of enhancements to the service. KYC Connect is a comprehensive, GDPR compliant KYC-as-a-Service software which can be used for any regulated industry. Partners in the Blockpass ecosystem include Waves, Tokenomica, Bitfinex, Polymath and BnkToTheFuture.
About Blockpass IDN
Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.
www.blockpass.org
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.