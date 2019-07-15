Blockpass Announces First-Use KYC Services to Hong Kong Brokers in Partnership with 2GoTrade

2GoTrade's award winning platform service meets most brokerages applications and IT needs, while keeping complex and ever-changing development and around-the-clock operation of software, systems, infrastructure, command control, compliance, and pre-post trade processing away from brokers' core business - serving customer's trading & investment needs. Its primary services support Hong Kong Exchange and global equity products as well as China A/B shares for retail and institutional brokers. 2GoTrade all-inclusive services encompass all software applications, infrastructure/hardware, networks, and command control systems and processes.



Blockpass is a leading RegTech and Compliance platform which provides digital identity verification as a service. Through its vast network of partners, Blockpass is creating an ecosystem of pre-verified customers for easy and seamless customer onboarding for any regulated business and industry. The Blockpass portfolio of KYC Connect products allows businesses to implement the right solution for their needs through the use of an API.



This new integration of the Blockpass eKYC service will allow 2GoTrade to provide its 100 Hong Kong based broker clients with award winning one-click customer verification, streamlining the process for brokers and customers alike.



Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO stated: "This is a particularly exciting integration of the Blockpass KYC Connect solution. By partnering with 2GoTrade, we are showcasing another unique and innovative use of our technology, and furthering the development of our ever-growing Blockpass ecosystem of customers and merchants."



Jay Law, 2GoTrade CEO stated: "Blockpass KYC Connect is an ultimate customer onboarding solution for Financial Institutions in Hong Kong, and resonates well with the lastest SFC announcement (28-Jun-2019) on Remote onboarding of overseas individual clients; we are thrilled to be partnering with Blockpass in bringing cutting edge KYC technology to our broker clients for onboarding new retail customers, especially those from the mainland China."



Blockpass has continued to add a number of new partnerships and integrations in recent months, including Waves, Tokenomica, Ethfinex, Polymath and Beam amongst others. The Blockpass KYC Connect solution is an easy to use merchant dashboard that allows for seamless customer on-boarding. Easily view, approve and onboard customers within the dashboard within minutes.



About Blockpass IDN

The goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production-ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

blockpass.org



About 2GoTrade

2GoTrade Limited (www.2gotrade.com), a home-grown premier software solution provider and operator for the financial industry since the year 2000. Core product of 2GoTrade are securities trading and post-trade applications for licensed brokers in Hong Kong. It represents a single stop solution for stock broker to interface with stock exchanges across the globe including HKEX and the US markets, while offering a white-label user applications to the broker's end customers for viewing real time stock market data, trading stocks, managing their brokerage account, and other related functions. 2GoTrade offers its products and services to customer primarily in a Software-as-a-Service/Cloud arrangement since its inception.

2GoTrade has been serving the financial services industry for almost two decades, it has been greatly recognized by both the HKEX and the SFC. 2GoTrade's SaaS/Cloud service is committed in providing 99.9% guarantee service under our SLA with customers while data security is the utmost priority of 2GoTrade that we are proud of our absolutely zero incident achievement over the past 20 years.

