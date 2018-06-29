Blockchain - the chain in the digital economy

It was also one of the top topics at this year's CeBIT. Many companies showed the different application possibilities that the Blockchain has to offer. Especially in the area of IT service providers, many scenarios were presented to the visitors and the resulting benefits of the technology were explained.

In addition to the disruptive potential of the blockchain, CeBIT visitors were able to get to know the latest applications of the decentralized and forgery-proof database.



This technology is used as a certification platform in many application scenarios. The data is fed into the block chain and can then no longer be changed.



"In the digital age, the blockchain can also offer great support in the recruiting process. The recruiting company can rely on the authenticity of the certificates for digital applications and the applicant can be sure - in addition to simplifying the application process - that his documents will not get lost and reach the recipient," says Martin Krill, Managing Director of Hager Unternehmensberatung.



Over the last two to three years, this technology has also attracted interest outside the Community from users of the digital currencies in which it originated. Now, thanks to a unique combination of its properties and the enormous possibilities it has to offer, it has become one of the trend themes among the innovative technologies.



"I was pleasantly surprised by the development of the topic of blockchain. Due to our long-standing customers in the financial sector, we have known the topic of blockchain and its origins as a decentralized accounting system for the crypto currency Bitcoin since the very beginning. I was very pleased that blockchain was one of the trend topics at CeBIT," continues Krill.



Author:

Martin Krill has been working for Hager Unternehmensberatung for more than fifteen years and was made a managing partner in 2004. He fills top sales and management positions in the technology industry as well as a number of other sectors.



