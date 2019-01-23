Blockchain West Summit Returns To California in 2019

articles liés
Anaheim, CA: Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), a nationwide leader in executive summits, trade shows, and industry research, announces the next event in the Business of Blockchain Event Series: Blockchain West Summit 2019. Blockchain West is a three-day summit on March 19-21, 2019 at the Anaheim Marriott in Southern California, with a 100% focus on the application of blockchain to enterprise and government.
This unique event is not just another cryptocurrency conference, you won’t hear any talk about ICOs, bitcoin price or whether something is a utility or security token. Instead Blockchain West will focus on connecting attendees with those actively engaged in implementing blockchain based technologies, platforms, and decentralized applications as well as industry-leading consultants and experts. Use cases for enterprise blockchain will be explored for application in Energy, Healthcare, Government, Security, IoT, Supply Chain, Logistics, and many other industries.
Previous attendee, Navroop Sahdev of MIT, describes the Summit:
"Blockchain West is definitely one of the high-quality blockchain conferences out there. While many blockchain conferences are focused on ICO pitches and marketing, Blockchain West is anchored on subject matter content and expert discussions. Pretty much everyone I talked to was impressed with the organization."
Hear from the brightest minds in the industry and blockchain trailblazers across multiple industries, including those from eBay, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, FedEx, Sprint, Volkswagen, Salesforce, and many others.
Core issues addressed include:
Blockchain case studies and lessons learned in Energy, Healthcare, Government, Automotive, Education, e-Commerce, Telecommunications, Manufacturing and more.
Blockchain as a team sport - the ins and outs of consortia building.
In-depth discussions on blockchain governance, public vs private, and permissioned blockchains.
Roundtables on security, governance, standards & interoperability, human capital and more.
In addition to a comprehensive agenda, Blockchain West will offer 4 in-depth workshops, including:
- Introduction to Blockchain & Blockchain Design Sprint for Enterprise
- Blockchain for Senior Decision Makers in Business
- Hyperledger for Enterprise
- Ethereum for Enterprise
Blockchain West 2019 confirmed speakers include:
- Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger Project
- Anil John, Technical Director, Silicon Valley Innovation Program, Science and Technology Directorate, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- John Mattison, Chief Health Information Officer, Kaiser Permanente
- Dale Chrystie, Business Fellow, Blockchain Strategist, FedEx
- Derek Chamorro, Security and Virtualization Architect, eBay
- Michael Chan, Cryptography Architect, eBay
- Vijayendra Bhamidipati, Engineer, eBay
- Lyle Paczkowski, Senior Technology Strategist, Sprint
- Karl Martineau, Chief Information Officer, Legal Aid Ontario
- Liang Kong, Senior Full Stack Engineer, Volkswagen Electronics Research Lab, Volkswagen Group of America
- Phil Komarny, Vice President, Innovation, Salesforce
- Vincent Romney, CTO, SK2 Tech, LLC, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, BAE Systems
- Mike McCoy, Blockchain Implementation Manager, Accenture
- Combiz Richard Abdolrahimi, Government & Public Services, Deloitte
- Moses Ma, Partner, Future Lab Consulting
- Langdon Morris, Partner, Future Lab Consulting
- John Riley, Co-Founder & CEO, C N C Blockchain Advisory LLC
- Ed Bukstel, CEO, Clinical Blockchain
- Jeremy Turpen, Executive Recruiter, Wavestaff
- Balaji Ramakrishnan, PSCM Director, BPX Energy, BP America Production Company
- John Bentley, Chief Technology Officer, 10XTS
- Jeff Stollman, Principal Consultant, Rocky Mountain Technical Marketing
- Usman Sheikh, Partner, Head of Blockchain & Smart Contracts, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP
- Jill Williamson, Partner, CKR LAW LLP
For speaking opportunities, please contact Michael Earley (michael.earley@gsmiweb.com / 619.755.6458) or submit your application online.
For exhibition or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Kelly Hara (kelly.hara@gsmiweb.com / 619.377.8475) or submit your application online.
For press passes or media partnership opportunities, please contact Vanessa MacMillan (vanessa.macmillan@gsmiweb.com ) or submit your application online.
www.blockchainwest.com
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.