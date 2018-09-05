

BLOCKCHAIN UNCHAINED Conference will be held, September 12th, 2018, in Geneva, Switzerland. During one autumn days, on the shores of Lake Geneva, you have a chance to meet, learn, listen to top speakers and ICO pitches (or compete in them) and network with leaders and innovators in this new space. Our approach is that of edutainment: we aim to educate and entertain.



Unlike most blockchain conferences ours will be held at a super cool multi-purpose venue, Uptown Geneva, which is only a six minute walk from the train station and a 16 minute drive from the airport. It’s big size and accessible location make it a perfect place for the ambitions of our conference.



BLOCKCHAIN UNCHAINED aims to make blockchain technology comprehensible and accessible to the general public and raise awareness of how this new technology can be used in a myriad of business and banking ventures. With the goal of bridging the off-chain and on-chain worlds, we want to unchain the mystery of blockchain and expose the vast promise and potential it has for future projects.



The conference has a two-fold purpose: to raise awareness of the utility of blockchain technology in the traditional world of banking & finance, and to help enable young start-ups get on their feet networking and pitching their ICOs. Start-ups, new to blockchain technology, will have an opportunity to learn how to grow, nurture, and pitch their ICO ideas.



Are you passionate or just curious about blockchain? Come and enjoy talks by experts from the blockchain and traditional banking spheres and engage in networking and community building.



Inspirational Talks, exciting competitions, fun contests, and many prizes will make this conference much more exciting than any other. We want to set a new example of Edutainment in the field of meetups and events in the crypto space so you can rest assured that no detail will be overlooked. BLOCKCHAIN UNCHAINED promises to entertain, educate and help you network with leaders in the blockchain world in a setting that is educational, stimulating and entertaining.



September on Lake Geneva with a chance to learn from great leaders, listen to new projects, and network with the best in the field? What’s there to hesitate, sign up and save the date!