Blockchain Startup Slync Appoints Jim Atwell to Board of Directors

Atwell is known in Silicon Valley for providing audit and financial consulting services to rapidly growing technology companies – many which have joined the elite Fortune 500. His areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions, carve-out transactions, initial public offerings (IPOs) (60+ personally), secondary public offerings, strategy development and execution, and more. Atwell currently serves as a partner at Deloitte & Touche, leading a team that helps growing companies go public, primarily in the technology and life sciences industries.



“Over my 30 years in this business, I’ve consulted many startups that have radically transformed the way people do business and live their lives,” said Atwell. “Blockchain has the potential to be bigger and more disruptive than any of those transformations. Slync’s vision for applying blockchain across the supply chain market promises to solve many industry problems that were previously deemed impossible.”



An emerging startup out of Silicon Valley, Slync’s enterprise blockchain solution enables all partners in a supply chain to validate and manage transactions in a less expensive and more efficient way. Using blockchain technology, Slync creates an immutable audit record of any series of events within a supply chain, specifically focused on domestic and international shipment transactions. The events Slync logs include documentation, such as a bill of lading and IoT data, and associated costs. Slync saves its customers time and money, drives efficiency and automation, and provides a collaborative system of record for business partners, reducing disputes.



The innovation comes during a time of immense need in the logistics industry as Amazon continues to pressure competitors on shortening delivery times and supply chain innovation.



“We are experiencing significant demand for our solution and expect to grow rapidly as more organizations deploy blockchain across their supply chains,” said Chris Kirchner, CEO and Co-Founder of Slync. “Jim’s experience, relationships and expertise across venture capital, IPOs and disruptive technologies will be invaluable as we scale our business.”



About Slync

