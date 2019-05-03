Blockchain: SingularityNET and Domino’s Pizza (Malaysia & Singapore) announce a future strategic partnership

The partnership will enable SingularityNET’s decentralized community and team of award-winning AI researchers to build innovative algorithms for Domino’s, leveraging the recently launched SingularityNET Beta platform.



These algorithms will dramatically enhance Domino’s operational capabilities and solve some of its most pressing supply chain and logistics challenges, from optimizing delivery routing to automating order fulfillment to creating simulations of territory-specific challenges. The partnership represents the first time a multinational company has chosen a decentralized open-source AI solution instead of a closed ecosystem/centralized player to improve logistics and more quickly serve its growing customer base.



“Domino’s is currently in the midst of transforming its core products and data delivery platform to bring more speed and efficiency to our customers. Our current emphasis is operations, as we are automating significant portions of delivery and consolidating our operations centres,” Domino’s CEO Mr. Ba U Shan-Ting said. “SingularityNET’s AI algorithms and services will allow us to explore these efficiencies at scale. Ultimately, this will improve our services and create value for all stakeholders.”



“Domino’s has always prided itself on identifying and executing opportunities for business innovation, which is why the company has been able to expand globally at a remarkable speed,” SingularityNET CEO Ben Goertzel said. “And we are now in the era if AI; AI is what every company will need to innovate and flourish. This project with Domino’s is sure to be the first of many creative and transformative AI collaborations. We are excited to help Domino’s achieve its goal of becoming the leader in pizza delivery and customer brand loyalty by 2020.”



In addition to using the SingularityNET native token (AGI) to build and experiment with algorithms, SingularityNET will also conduct feasibility studies and deliver AI-centric workshops as part of the collaboration. This is a key milestone for SingularityNET as it fulfills the organization’s promise of bringing enterprise buyers of AI services to its marketplace. When successfully onboarded, Domino’s will be able to seed demand for services available on the decentralized platform. This creates a new means for interaction between enterprise customers and the global community of developers in our ecosystem, captured in the infographic below.



ABOUT

SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol. SingularityNET’s core goal is to provide an intelligent fabric for AI algorithms to talk to each other — and in doing so, to provide both a teeming commercial marketplace for advanced AI solutions across vertical markets and the basis for the emergence of the world’s first true Artificial General Intelligence. The SingularityNET founders believe in open source and decentralized control, so that no single individual, corporation, or government will be able to dominate AI as it becomes increasingly more generally intelligent and capable. The project gathered the leading minds in machine learning and blockchain to democratize access to AI technology.



Domino’s Pizza Malaysia & Singapore

With over 260 stores in Malaysia and Singapore, headcounts over 4,000 staff, strives to enrich the lives of its employees and craft a positive and better workplace. Domino’s Pizza Singapore has proven itself to be an employer of choice by winning HR Asia’s ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ for three consecutive years of 2016, 2017 and 2018. We take PRIDE in our commitment to enrich the lives of our customers, employees, partners, shareholders and communities. As one of the most lovable brands in Malaysia and Singapore, we will go the extra mile for your smile as well as uphold our culture to ‘sell more pizza, have more fun’. Embracing our company’s philosophy of smart hustle, Domino’s is committed to provide customers with the ultimate pizza delivery experience, with its product satisfaction guarantee, 30-minutes delivery guarantee and 15-minutes take-away guarantee.

