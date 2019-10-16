Blockchain Logistics Platform dexFreight Appoints Jim Handoush President and CEO

- Blockchain logistics platform provider names technology and transportation expert Jim Handoush to lead its ongoing growth and development
“dexFreight is shrinking the gap between shippers, carriers and brokers by continually developing its blockchain solution and tools that reduce costs, improve productivity and increase revenue and profitability,” Handoush said. “I look forward to bringing dexFreight’s vision to supply chain stakeholders and to having a positive impact on transportation and logistics operations in markets around the globe.”
Jim brings to dexFreight more than 30 years of experience in technology, transportation, and logistics, building high-performance teams and leading complex organizations with Fortune 500 customers. Previously, he served as the President of Landstar Global, growing it into a billion dollar company.
Handoush was also Chief Operating Officer at Landstar System, Inc., a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions, managing over 1500 employees, now with over 3.5 billion dollars in revenue.
Recently, Handoush held the role of Executive Vice President of Transportation and Logistics Solutions at Optym, a company that provides optimization solutions to transportation companies.
With the appointment of Jim Handoush as President and CEO, dexFreight CEO and co-founder Rajat Rajbhandari will assume the role of Chief Information Officer and focus on market research and fostering relationships with governmental and academic institutions.
“When we founded dexFreight in early 2018, we understood its enormous potential and knew that we would need leaders with a deep background in scaling and running multi-billion dollar companies," Rajbhandari said. “As our technology continues to mature, the timing is perfect for someone like Jim Handoush to step in and take the helm. His keen interest in innovation and deep experience will drive our growth in the coming years."
About dexFreight
dexFreight is a decentralized, blockchain-based logistics platform that allows shippers, carriers and other supply chain stakeholders to transact and collaborate more efficiently, transparently and securely.
dexfreight.io
