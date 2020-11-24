Blockchain: Blockpass Supports Permissionless DeFi Protocol UniLend Fundraiser with KYC & AML Screening

UniLend is a permissionless decentralized protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and services through smart contracts. The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol, solving the liquidity and liquidation issue which has been limiting the growth of DeFi adoption to a broader market.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industry. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users.



"We are seeing a huge rise in DeFi applications as more and more people begin to realise the amazing potential it holds," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "It is a real pleasure to be working with UniLend as they facilitate the growth and development of DeFi and support its move towards mainstream markets. It has been a great test of our KYC and AML provision and we look forward to continuing working closely with them in the future."



"Working with Blockpass we KYC verified 1,000 people in a 48 hour period. They took care of everything so we could concentrate on our fundraise. Their team were fully committed to our success and it was a pleasure to work with them," said UniLend Co-Founder and CEO, Chandresh Aharwar. "They covered everything we needed with instant KYC/AML checks and a dashboard where we could review the data. What is best is the no set up time we needed to add Blockpass - just create an account and get going. Can't recommend their service enough."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of companies it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass has seen rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past year as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, including supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months.



With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Blockpass

Blockpass is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.

blockpass.org



About UniLend

UniLend is a permission-less DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and lending/borrowing functionality within the same platform. While current DeFi protocols support only ~30 assets, anyone can list any ERC20 asset on UniLend for decentralized trading and lending/borrowing.



This leads to a huge demand for a protocol that supports a wide number of assets in a decentralized and permission-less way. UniLend is designed to address this untapped market and fuel the blockchain ecosystem by opening up the DeFi Space for all tokens.

