Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Deeptech / Daily News
              



Lundi 1 Février 2021

Blockchain: Axoni Raises $31 Million from Deutsche Bank, Intel Capital, UBS and Existing Investors


Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.



articles liés
Axoni, a leading provider of financial market infrastructure, announced today the close of a $31 million equity financing with participation from new strategic investors including Deutsche Bank, Intel Capital, and UBS. Existing investors including Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nyca Partners, and Wells Fargo also participated in the funding round. Axoni has raised a total of $90 million since inception.

“We’re delighted to expand the list of Axoni’s strategic partners in this financing round and deeply appreciate the continued support from our existing investors,” said Axoni CEO Greg Schvey, “applications of Axoni’s technology have expanded rapidly in recent years; this investment provides us with the capital and partnerships to meet that demand.”

Since its founding in 2013, Axoni’s client base has grown to include buy-side and sell-side firms, infrastructure providers, and technology companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

“We are pleased to be participating in the fundraising for this exciting company which is well placed to help drive digitalization and increase efficiency in the global capital markets,” said Henrik Johnsson, Deutsche Bank’s Co-Head of Global Capital Markets.

“Axoni’s secure and scalable multi-party data networks address significant pain points across global financial markets,” said Sunil Kurkure, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “We are excited to play an active role supporting Axoni as they continue to drive considerable efficiency, transparency, and reliability improvements in capital markets infrastructure.”

Natalie Horton, Global Head of Capital Markets Financing at UBS, stated, “Axoni are proving themselves to be a market leader in providing technology solutions in a digital world. We are excited to partner with them to drive solutions to benefit the future of our industry, such as enhancing our front-to-back client experience and delivering operational efficiencies.”

The investment will be used for the expansion of the company’s networks across asset classes and regions. Axoni software has been deployed in a wide range of markets, including:
• North American cleared stock loan transactions in partnership with OCC
• Global credit derivatives in partnership with The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)
• Global communications platform for primary issuance of corporate bonds in partnership with DirectBooks
• Global equity swaps in partnership with a consortium of leading market participants
“Since our initial investment in 2016, we are continuously impressed by Axoni’s laser focus on solving complex capital markets infrastructure challenges across multiple asset classes with their distinctive technology,” said Tom Richardson, Head of Wells Fargo Principal Technology Investments, “We are excited to see Axoni’s strong client momentum and expanding set of capital market deployments that ensure further operational efficiency for the industry. We look forward to supporting their ongoing growth story.”

"Citi continues to embrace new technology solutions that enhance end-to-end client experience, mitigate risk and deliver operational efficiencies. We are excited to continue supporting and partnering with Axoni to develop post trade solutions, drive common standards and help deliver significant benefit to the industry," said Puneet Singhvi, Citi's Head of Financial Market Infrastructure and Blockchain Lead.

About Axoni
Axoni is a New York-based technology firm that specializes in multi-party workflows and infrastructure. Founded in 2013 by a team of distributed systems and capital markets experts, the company offers core data infrastructure, application development, and automation tools. Axoni’s technology is used across global capital markets by the world’s leading banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and infrastructure providers.
axoni.com

Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Finyear: latest news, derniers articles
Newsletter quotidienne gratuite
Le marché des cryptos
Finyear - Daily News
 
 
    Les meilleurs placements | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance | STO Advisory |
    Dijon et environs, courtage en prêt immobilier et rachat de crédits. Voici votre Solution Prêt.

      No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
      This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

      Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2020. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited. FINYEAR: ISSN 2114-5369.