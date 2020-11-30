Bitwala, la banque crypto lève 15M d'euros

articles liés
Bitwala a bouclé un tour de financement de 15 millions d'euros. Il était dirigé par l'investisseur existant Earlybird. Coparion et Global Brain y ont également participé. L'argent doit être utilisé pour augmenter le nombre d'utilisateurs et pour publier de nouveaux produits.
Selon ses propres informations, la startup berlinoise compte actuellement 150.000 clients dans 32 pays qui détiennent des bitcoins d'une valeur totale de 60 millions d'euros. Il y a un peu plus d'un an, Bitwala a collecté 13 millions d'euros , notamment auprès de la société d'électronique Sony.
La société a été fondée en 2015 par Jan Goslicki, Benjamin Jones et Jörg von Minckwitz et a démarré en tant que plate-forme d'échange cryptographique.
