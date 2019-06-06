Bittrex International and Standard Tokenization Protocol Partner for Initial Exchange Offering

articles liés
-
SIA Partners with Quant Network to Explore Innovative Solutions in Blockchain Interoperability for Banks and Financial Institutions
-
Sky Republic lance Atlas, une plateforme blockchain d’entreprise, bâtie pour moderniser les écosystèmes B2B
-
Mt Pelerin Partners with ID Quantique to Develop the First Quantum-Based Solution for the Secure Storage of Crypto Assets: The Quantum Vault
-
SystemX Transfert, filiale de valorisation de l'IRT SystemX, entre au capital de The Blockchain Xdev
-
Infinito welcomes a Raft of New Partners to its Ecosystem
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP), the open-source standard and decentralized network simplifying the tokenization and issuance of assets, and Bittrex International today announced that the digital asset trading platform will host the upcoming Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of Standard Tokenization Protocol tokens (STPT). Funds raised will be used to further develop STP's blockchain technology and realize their vision to seamlessly enable the execution of token issuance, providing issuers with a fundraising method that is faster and cheaper than traditional means.
The IEO will officially start at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday, June 11 and end at 14:00 GMT on June 12, 2019 unless sale supply is reached.
"Every action we take as a company is guided by our commitment to promoting blockchain innovation and adoption while maintaining the highest levels of compliance," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "The STP team share that same vision and they are making it a reality for projects all over the world to simplify the tokenization process and remain compliant. This partnership is perfect fit and we are extremely proud to help STP raise additional funds to continue their great work."
"We are very excited to partner with Bittrex International for the IEO," said Mike Chen, CEO of STP. "The IEO is only the beginning of our long journey to create a decentralized network for compliant and transparent tokenization."
About Standard Tokenization Protocol
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP) is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations at the token level. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any platform. Learn more: https://stp.network/.
About Bittrex International
Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and Maltese Government, including the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act. The company will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange. Learn more: https://International.Bittrex.com.
SOURCE Bittrex International
The IEO will officially start at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday, June 11 and end at 14:00 GMT on June 12, 2019 unless sale supply is reached.
"Every action we take as a company is guided by our commitment to promoting blockchain innovation and adoption while maintaining the highest levels of compliance," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "The STP team share that same vision and they are making it a reality for projects all over the world to simplify the tokenization process and remain compliant. This partnership is perfect fit and we are extremely proud to help STP raise additional funds to continue their great work."
"We are very excited to partner with Bittrex International for the IEO," said Mike Chen, CEO of STP. "The IEO is only the beginning of our long journey to create a decentralized network for compliant and transparent tokenization."
About Standard Tokenization Protocol
Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP) is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations at the token level. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any platform. Learn more: https://stp.network/.
About Bittrex International
Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and Maltese Government, including the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act. The company will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange. Learn more: https://International.Bittrex.com.
SOURCE Bittrex International
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum - Conseil haut de bilan & stratégie blockchain
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICOs et STOs, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Besançon - Paris + réseau international de partenaires.
About Chaineum
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICOs and STOs, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum Segment, Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
https://www.chaineum.com