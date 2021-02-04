Bitfinex Terminal Launches Historical Funding Statistical Data

articles liés
Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has launched historical funding statistical data on Bitfinex Terminal, a real-time market data feed.
Bitfinex customers can obtain free access to key metrics of the funding market, such as the Flash Return Rate (FRR), total amount provided, average period, and total amount used. Bitfinex users can leverage this funding statistical data, along with existing public trade data, to enhance the backtesting of trading ideas and power algorithmic trading strategies.
“We’re pleased to provide this advanced tool enabling a more granular analysis of historical funding data for our growing number of algorithmic traders,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We anticipate great interest in this offering and look forward to expanding the range of tools available still further to empower our users’ trading strategies.”
This historical funding stats data can be accessed from the Bitfinex Terminal GitHub page, following instructions from Bitfinex.
Besides providing free access to historical funding stats and public trade data, Bitfinex Terminal also offers historical snapshots of exchange order book data on a pay-as-you-go basis. For more information on Bitfinex Terminal, please visit the Knowledge Base article.
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital token traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and financed trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
