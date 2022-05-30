Bitfinex Securities Ltd. Appoints Jesse Knutson as Head of Operations

In his role at Bitfinex Securities, Knutson will be responsible for expanding the platform’s issuance pipeline, overseeing distribution, building its user base and working with regulators. Knutson brings a wealth of experience in the field of blockchain-based securities, having previously served as Vice President of Financial Products at Blockstream.



As a regulated investment exchange in the AIFC Fintech Lab, the Bitfinex Securities platform aims to be a hub for technology startups, funds, innovative token offerings, as well as traditional companies, who are seeking funding and liquidity in the digital token economy.



Bitfinex Securities issued its debut offering earlier this year, with the launch of the Blockstream Mining Note, which raised Eur6.75m, and provides accredited investors exposure to bitcoin mining, functioning as a tokenized version of Blockstream’s institutional focused bitcoin mining business.



“I’m delighted to join Bitfinex Securities and see digital securities playing an important role in the upgrade to capital markets that will take place in the coming years,” Knutson said. “I look forward to bringing my experience to bear in a team that has the energy and expertise to disrupt the incumbent stock exchanges and securities industry.”



In Knutson’s previous role at Blockstream, he was responsible for Blocksteam’s Financial Products business. Prior to joining Blockstream, Knutson held roles at global investment banks including Macquarie Group Limited and Barclays.



About Bitfinex Securities Ltd.

Bitfinex Securities Ltd. is a regulated investment exchange in the AIFC Fintech Lab, which aims to increase accessibility to a large set of financial products for eligible members who wish to diversify their portfolio. The Bitfinex Securities platform is designed to facilitate the raising of capital for issuers seeking to have their tokenized securities publicly traded through an easily accessible listing process.

