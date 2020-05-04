Bitfinex Pulse Integrates Whale Alert Live Transaction Service

Whale Alert has established itself as a vital information source in the digital asset space as the world’s largest independent blockchain tracker. The addition of a Whale Alert channel into Bitfinex Pulse will further enhance the value of the exchange-based social network, designed to provide real-time, high quality market intelligence.



Whale Alert oversees the live tracking and analysis of millions of blockchain transactions each day, before converting them into a single standard format and storing them on its proprietary databases. Whale Alert’s tracking software is able to instantly identify transactions made to and from known and associated addresses and by doing so, removes anonymity and adds intention for a significant part of the crypto world, especially exchanges.



"At Whale Alert we are glad to be able to provide both amateur and professional traders with important blockchain data through Pulse,” said Frank van Weert, Co-Founder at Whale Alert.



“The addition of Whale Alert represents an important plank in enabling us to achieve our vision for Bitfinex Pulse, namely a service that provides high-quality, real-time data and trustworthy news,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.



Bitfinex Pulse will let verified customers interact with each other while also letting a user decide whether his or her pulses are posted publicly. Both verified and unverified Bitfinex customers will be able to publish private pulses. After a nickname has been chosen -- which can be a new one or one the user has on the Bitfinex Leaderboard -- a user can write, share and like pulses from other users. In addition, public pulses can be shared online, including on Twitter and Facebook, and be liked by other community members logged on to the Bitfinex Pulse platform.



To sign up with Bitfinex Pulse, a user can choose his or her nickname or use the one already connected to their Bitfinex account on the platform’s Leaderboard. Alternatively, he or she can skip the Bitfinex Pulse account setup and view the pulses posted by other users.



Bitfinex is leveraging its position as a one-stop-shop for crypto trading, offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 5x leverage. The exchange also offers users access to a perpetual swap contract offering 100x leverage through its affiliate, iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.



About Bitfinex

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital token traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and financed trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

bitfinex.com



About Whale Alert

Millions of blockchain transactions are made every day and that number is growing fast. Whale Alert is an independent company that tracks and analyses blockchains and turns transactions into actionable data used by traders, researchers and institutions worldwide and is the largest provider of transparency in blockchain.

whale-alert.io.

