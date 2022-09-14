Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Bitfinex Lists Sweat Economy (SWEAT) as Movement Coin Launches Token Generation Event

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has announced it will list Sweat (SWEAT), the decentralized digital token from ‘Sweat Economy’, generated by steps taken by its users.


Sweat Economy is on a mission to promote healthier living by encouraging more people to move more. The new token represents the natural evolution of its web2 proposition – Sweatcoin – an app that rewards steps with a proprietary, centralised currency and which has acquired more than 110 million global users since its launch in 2016. Users extended their runs and walks about 20 percent after downloading the Sweatcoin app, according to the company.

SWEAT – the new decentralised currency – will be minted by a user’s steps via the same app which counts the steps and now attributes both Sweatcoins and Sweat for them. The token can also be staked via the newly launched Sweat Wallet app which will be rolling out a host of other upcoming benefits for token-holders, including rewards and NFTs.

“We are delighted to welcome Sweat Economy to our thriving digital token ecosystem,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “The exchange’s users will now have an opportunity to utilize XCN as it is added to our industry-leading ecosystem.”

“Bitfinex is one of the largest and most reputable exchanges in the world and we’re excited to work with them,” said Oleg Fomenko, Co-founder at Sweat Economy. “They have a strong history of working with pioneering technologies and a first class trading infrastructure and client-base which we know will benefit the Sweat Ecosystem over both the short and long term.”

Deposits of SWEAT (ERC-20) are now open as of 12/09/2022 at 10:00 AM UTC.

Trading of SWEAT will commence from 13/09/22 at 10:00 AM UTC and will be available to trade with US Dollars (SWEAT/USD) and Tether tokens (SWEAT/USDt).

SWEAT is available to verified users only and not available to users in Canada.

For access to SWEAT on Bitfinex, users can visit https://www.bitfinex.com/.

More information on Sweat Economy can be found at https://sweateconomy.com/.

Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for digital token trading offering a variety of services, including spot and margin trading, staking, borrowing and capital raising.

*All users of www.bitfinex.com are subject to Bitfinex’s terms of service (“TOS”). Please note that U.S. persons (as defined in the TOS), among other prohibited persons (as defined in the TOS), are strictly prohibited from directly or indirectly holding, owning or operating an Account (as defined in the TOS) on www.bitfinex.com.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market, and financed trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex’s strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.


Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

