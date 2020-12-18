Bitfinex Launches Tether Tokens (USDt), Euro Trading Pair

From 18/12/20 at 9:30 AM UTC, users can trade USDt, EURt. Users can also trade EURt with fiat currencies, US Dollars (EURt/USD) and euros (EURt/EUR).
“This new trading pair allows our users to trade EURt with crypto’s most liquid, stable and popular stablecoin,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We anticipate great interest among our user base in this new trading pair.”
The market capitalization of USDt currently stands at US$20 billion, underlying the increasing dominance of the most popular, liquid and innovative stablecoin. The market capitalization of EURt is currently €40 million.
USDt performs a pivotal role within the digital token ecosystem, with many digital token spot exchanges now denominating pairs in USDt rather than bitcoin. USDt is also increasingly being used in remittances and innovative projects in the digital token ecosystem, including those in the nascent space of decentralised finance (DeFi).
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
“This new trading pair allows our users to trade EURt with crypto’s most liquid, stable and popular stablecoin,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “We anticipate great interest among our user base in this new trading pair.”
The market capitalization of USDt currently stands at US$20 billion, underlying the increasing dominance of the most popular, liquid and innovative stablecoin. The market capitalization of EURt is currently €40 million.
USDt performs a pivotal role within the digital token ecosystem, with many digital token spot exchanges now denominating pairs in USDt rather than bitcoin. USDt is also increasingly being used in remittances and innovative projects in the digital token ecosystem, including those in the nascent space of decentralised finance (DeFi).
About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital tokens. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world.
www.bitfinex.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Conseil, accompagnement, financement fintech, blocktech
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company