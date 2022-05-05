Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Bitfinex Appoints Giles Dixon as Head of Licensing

Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token trading platform, has appointed Giles Dixon as Head of Licensing.


Dixon has a wealth of experience in the field of regulatory compliance, having previously served as a Senior Manager at Grant Thornton LLP in Toronto. He will take a leading role in Bitfinex’s plans to obtain regulatory approval and licensing across a variety of global jurisdictions.

“As a leading digital token exchange, Bitfinex faces a changing regulatory environment as jurisdictions across the globe adapt to the evolving digital token economy,” said Dixon. “I look forward to helping to guide the licensing strategy at Bitfinex in such a dynamic and evolving regulatory landscape.”

In Dixon’s previous role at Grant Thornton he led the virtual asset risk advisory practice at the accountancy and advisory firm, where he specialised in areas relating to regulation and risk.

About Bitfinex
Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital token trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital token traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and financed trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools and innovation for experienced traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.
