Bitfinex Appoints Giles Dixon as Head of Licensing

Dixon has a wealth of experience in the field of regulatory compliance, having previously served as a Senior Manager at Grant Thornton LLP in Toronto. He will take a leading role in Bitfinex’s plans to obtain regulatory approval and licensing across a variety of global jurisdictions.



“As a leading digital token exchange, Bitfinex faces a changing regulatory environment as jurisdictions across the globe adapt to the evolving digital token economy,” said Dixon. “I look forward to helping to guide the licensing strategy at Bitfinex in such a dynamic and evolving regulatory landscape.”



In Dixon’s previous role at Grant Thornton he led the virtual asset risk advisory practice at the accountancy and advisory firm, where he specialised in areas relating to regulation and risk.



