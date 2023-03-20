Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Bitcoin climbs to 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally

Bitcoin climbed to a nine-month high on Monday as turmoil in the banking sector drives some investors to turn to digital assets, as the cryptocurrency built on its best week in four years. (LONDON/HONG KONG, March 20 - Reuters) -


Bitcoin climbs to 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally
LONDON/HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin climbed to a nine-month high on Monday as turmoil in the banking sector drives some investors to turn to digital assets, as the cryptocurrency built on its best week in four years.

The biggest cryptocurrency rose as far as $28,567, its highest since mid-June, and was last up 0.9%, amid growing expectations that central banks would slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Bitcoin rose 26% last week, its best weekly gain since April 2019, and has soared some 40% in 10 days as turmoil in the banking sector rippled around the globe - culminating, so far, in UBS Group's takeover of rival Credit Suisse Group AG over the weekend.

Traditional assets such as banking stocks and bonds plummeted on Monday after UBS sealed its state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, a deal orchestrated in an attempt to restore confidence in a battered sector.

Top central banks, faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the stability of the financial system, moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world. Such a global response has not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Its stunning rally is the result of the banking crisis, and as the interest rate markets prices in rate cuts in the second half of 2023," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets, predicting a move towards $32,000 should bitcoin hold above the key support level about $25,000.

Other market players predicted that bitcoin would benefit from central bank efforts to bolster liquidity in the global financial system. It rose to a record of $69,000 in November 2021 after central banks and governments launched unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.

"The momentum is all driven by liquidity," said Markus Thielson at digital asset firm Matrixport in Singapore.

Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Georgina Lee in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Lundi 20 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Director M&A Healthcare

Associate/VP - M&A – Boutique Smid

Senior Manager/Director en M&A Ops

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Côme, le Family Office - Investment Analyst en stage F/H

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nominations | Plug & Play annonce la nomination de Thomas Bigagli et Carolin Wais en qualité de Partners

Nominations | Serena nomme Émilie Benayad et Sébastien Le Roy aux postes de Partner.

Nomination | Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée d’Isabelle de VERNON et de Jérémy BLACKWELL en qualité de Directeurs

Nomination | Allen & Overy nomme Guillaume Isautier Associé

Nomination | Apax nomme Annick Bitoun, Associée Debt Capital

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

TMS Network (TMSN) Powers Up As Cryptocurrency Domain Appears Unstoppable. What Does This Mean For Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL)?

The Growing Popularity of Crypto Payments: Could TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and Ripple (XRP) Lead The Way Despite The Whales?

DigiFT DEX Raises $10.5M in Pre-Series A Funding Led by Shanda Group

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Tezos (XTZ) and Cardano (ADA) Investors Stake Tokens for Passive Income -- Here's Why They Should Invest In TMS Network (TMSN) Instead

The Race To Develop dApps Gives Fantom (FTM) (FTM) and Optimism (OP) (OP) An Edge. Could TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event Overtake Them?

Virtuality Web3 Summit, le salon professionnel dédié aux solutions Web3, ouvre ses portes les 16 et 17 mars

Comment l'utilisation de la fintech a-t-elle contribué à promouvoir la culture financière et à améliorer l'éducation financière ?

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Nomination | Allen & Overy nomme Guillaume Isautier Associé

Entretien | Michael Amar, Paris Blockchain Week : « Les pionniers de la crypto sont habitués à ces périodes : ils restent motivés et persuadés de l’adoption à moyen ou long terme. »

Credit Suisse stock slump triggers close monitoring by regulators

Nomination | Financière de Courcelles annonce l’arrivée de Benoît Leveque.

Nomination | Banque Hottinguer annonce l’arrivée d’Isabelle de VERNON et de Jérémy BLACKWELL en qualité de Directeurs

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.