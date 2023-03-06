Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain News

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark, Becoming The First Fully Licensed Private Bank To Offer Near-Instant Bitcoin Payments Through Lightning Network Integration.


Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark
Against a backdrop of hyperinflation and economic uncertainty, Xapo Bank also offers an annual interest rate of 4.1% on US dollars and will soon be offering up to 1% on Bitcoin.

Gibraltar — 2 March 2023 - Xapo Bank, a leading Bitcoin custodian and licensed private bank, has partnered with Lightspark and integrated with the Lightning Network to enable lightning-fast Bitcoin payments for its customers. Xapo Bank members can now instantly pay for small purchases of up to $100 USD at any vendor which accepts Lightning payments without suffering high transaction fees and long blockchain confirmation waiting times. As advocates for the most trusted cryptocurrency in the world, Xapo Bank also offers an annual interest rate of 4.1% on US dollars and will soon be offering up to 1% on Bitcoin, divided over the year and paid out daily.

The Lightning Network enables scalable payments at millions of transactions per second across the network. This integration will reduce the time-consuming and costly experiences that often plague users who pay for small transactions in Bitcoin. Xapo Bank will be the first fully licensed private bank to offer near-instant Bitcoin payments and its goal is to be the largest Lightning node, expanding the network’s use across a host of new users.

Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, said: “The average transaction confirmation time of one hour combined with potentially large fees during periods of high usage make the Bitcoin network unsuitable for small daily payments such as groceries. By integrating with the hyper-efficient Lightning Network, we are the first bank in the world to streamline this process and allow our members to pay for small purchases with Bitcoin without having to convert to USD first. Against a backdrop of hyperinflation, economic uncertainty and political turmoil, we are entering a world where digital money is ubiquitous, and we need integrations like this that open up access to Bitcoin payments. We are bringing together the benefits of fast, cost-efficient, and global Bitcoin payments with the security, privacy, and flexibility unmatched in the traditional banking industry.”

Founded in 2013, Xapo was the first institutional holder of Bitcoin, and is one of the most trusted custodians in the industry, providing users with a secure platform to store and transact with their Bitcoin. It was the first crypto company in the world to obtain a banking licence, evolving into Xapo Bank, and has since expanded its offerings to include interest bearing accounts for both USD and BTC, and continues to develop its Wealth Management offering, alongside other traditional banking services. Unlike other financial services businesses, at Xapo Bank, members own and control their Bitcoin fully, meaning they can receive, hold and send Bitcoin directly.

David Marcus, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightspark, said: “We’re thrilled to enable the first bank on the Lightning Network to offer instant, cheap Bitcoin payments to its customers. Xapo has been one of our early closed beta partners, and we’re delighted they chose Lightspark’s enterprise-grade solution to reliably send and receive payments on the Lightning Network without all the complexity and operational overhead that typically comes with running a node on it. We look forward to talking more about our solution in the months to come.”

To pay via the Lightning Network, Xapo Bank members will need to hold Bitcoin in the Xapo Bank App. After that, they can simply scan and pay an invoice at any merchant that accepts Lightning Network payments. The network charges a very small fee for each transaction, usually a few Satoshis. Xapo Bank has set a fixed payment fee for SAT 15 (less than $0.01 USD as of Feb 24th) in order to protect members from executing transactions with high fees.

Wences Casares, Chairman at Xapo Bank, said: "We believe that Bitcoin is the future of money, and we are committed to helping our members navigate this new financial landscape. By expanding our services to include instant Bitcoin transfers, we can offer our members better usability and ultimately grow the cryptocurrency that many of our members rely on."

About Xapo Bank
Xapo Bank is a leading Bitcoin custodian and a fully licensed private bank. Founded in 2013, Xapo became one of the most trusted Bitcoin custodians in the industry, providing users with a secure platform to store and transact with their cryptocurrency. Evolving into Xapo Bank, it became the first crypto company in the world to obtain a banking licence and has since expanded its offerings to include Savings accounts, Wealth Management, and a full suite of private banking services like secured lending, and asset protection among its future ambitions. With this expansion, Xapo is poised to become one of the leading private banks in the world, offering clients a level of security, privacy, and flexibility that is unmatched in the traditional banking industry.
www.xapo.com

About Lightspark
Lightspark is building infrastructure for the Lightning Network. Lightspark is in a closed beta, but services and tools will be available soon.

About Lightning Network
The Lightning Network is a decentralised network on the Bitcoin blockchain that enables instant, low-cost payments across a network of participants. The Lightning protocol makes use of the security and liquidity of the Bitcoin network to create a secure network of participants who are able to transact bitcoin at high volume and high speed with low cost and instant settlement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Les avis financiers et/ou économiques présentés par les contributeurs de Finyear.com (experts, avocats, observateurs, bloggers, etc...) sont les leurs et peuvent évoluer sans qu’il soit nécessaire de faire une mise à jour des contenus. Les articles présentés ne constituent en rien une invitation à réaliser un quelconque investissement.

The financial and/or economic opinions presented by Finyear.com contributors (experts, lawyers, observers, bloggers, etc.) are their own and may change without the need to update the content. The articles presented do not constitute an invitation to make any investment.
Autres articles

Lundi 6 Mars 2023




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

PE Officer - Client & Success Partners

Senior Associate/VP M&A and Fundraising – technology sector TECH

1 Sénior & 1 Manager en TS/Modeling Financier

Sénior en M&A Litigation/Forensic Advisory (2-4 ans)

Gérant SCPI - Tertiaire – F/H

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Consultant(e)s stagiaires en évaluation financière - Lyon (F/H)

Offer: Mergers and Acquisitions Intern

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Web3 Foundation Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen the Executive Management

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

Former Samsung Corporate President and CSO Young Sohn joins Web3 compliance platform Astra Protocol as Advisor

John Woods appointed Chief Revenue Officer at Zenus Bank

Mathilde Ffrench est nommée Chief Blockchain Officer

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Bitcoin Payments: Xapo Bank Partners With Lightspark

Metis Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Optimistic and ZK Hybrid Rollup at ETH Denver to Accelerate Transaction Speeds

Masa to Launch Soulbound Token-Powered “Prosperity Passports” on Celo

Web3 Foundation Appoints Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen the Executive Management

La sécurité des données dans un monde hybride

Blur (BLUR) and Stacks (STX) Dominate NFT News While TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Soars To New Highs

As Liquidity Mining Makes Headlines, Investors Back 1Inch Network (1INCH), Uniswap (UNI), and TMS Network's (TMSN) Presale Event

Projet de loi DDADUE : quel bilan pour les marchés crypto ?

U.S. Bancorp Invests in Digital Assets Fintech, Ownera

Giddy Wallet Announces First-Ever Autogas Feature for Polygon

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Just How Well are ApeCoin (APE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Performing? Can TMS Network (TMSN) Overtake Them Both in 2023?

High Volatility in the Crypto Market Has Some Investors Cashing Out. Here's Why They're HODLing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and Investing in Newcomer, TMS Network (TMSN)

Axelar Launches a Virtual Machine to Allow dApps to Run on Every Chain

What Uniswap (UNI) and Conflux (CFX) Holders Should Know Before Investing In The TMS Network Presale

David Holtzman joins Naoris Protocol as Chief Strategy Officer

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2023). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.