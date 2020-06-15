BitPay Launches Prepaid Mastercard in the United States

“The BitPay Card offers new benefits and features for consumers making it easier to convert Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency into a spendable balance without currency risk,” said Stephen Pair, co-founder and CEO of BitPay. “We are excited to work with Mastercard to expand crypto’s use, while making it easy for businesses to attract new customers who want to spend Bitcoin and offer more places for customers with Bitcoin to shop.”



The BitPay Card offers a safe, smart, and fast way to convert crypto to fiat currency without conversion fees. The card features an EMV chip that provides added security and is contactless-enabled for payments. The BitPay Card requires the BitPay mobile app and can empower cardholders to reload their card, view transaction history and manage card settings on the go. The BitPay Card supports BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP and stable coins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD. Funds are made available to cardholders in minutes, without having to wait on an exchange to transfer funds. The BitPay App not only tracks and manages card spend, but also allows you to purchase crypto and gift cards from popular brands. Applicants for the BitPay Card must be at least 18 years old and successfully complete identity and residency verification. To sign up, visit bitpay.com/card.



“At Mastercard, we’re committed to offering differentiated financial services to consumers on a global scale,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “We’re excited to be working with BitPay to offer consumers greater choice and flexibility when it comes to managing their finances.”



“We’re honored that BitPay is using Galileo’s flexible APIs to power its BitPay Card, making it easy for customers to pay for purchases with bitcoins wherever Mastercard debit cards are accepted,” added Galileo Financial Technologies CEO Clay Wilkes.



About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank®, The Entrepreneurial Bank, is headquartered in New York City and operates full-service banking centers in Manhattan; Boro Park, Brooklyn; and Great Neck, Long Island. The parent company, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., is a publicly traded company. The common stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trades under the ticker symbol “MCB.” Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, an FDIC member and an equal opportunity lender.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank is also an established leader in digital payments and one of the fastest growing U.S. issuers of virtually every type of debit card and keeping pace with rapid industry evolution and the trend towards mobile payment apps and all that FinTech has to offer.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is the pioneer and the most experienced company in Bitcoin and blockchain payments. Its suite of products enables businesses to send and receive cross border payments, also enabling consumers to manage digital assets with the BitPay Wallet and turn digital assets into dollars with the major network-branded reloadable cards. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised over $70 million from leading investors including Founders Fund, Index Ventures and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit https://bitpay.com

This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.

