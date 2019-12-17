Bilan 2019 : +28% d'offres d'emploi en finance

Le bilan 2019 est positif pour le marché de l'emploi en finance. Selon le cabinet Walters People, le volume des offres non cadres a progressé de 28% sur l'année par rapport à 2018. Cette croissance est largement portée par les fonctions de comptable, comptable fournisseur et assistant comptable.
Alors que les entreprises ont longtemps décentralisé leurs fonctions support, la tendance s'est largement inversée en 2019 entraînant une forte croissance de la demande en assistant comptable et administratif (45%), comptable fournisseur (35%) et comptable (31%). Cette hausse a donc profité au secteur de la finance, dont le volume des offres d'emploi à globalement augmenté de 28% sur 11 mois.
Ce dynamisme va perdurer en 2020, avec notamment des demandes en profil comptable fournisseurs et clients qui risquent de s'amplifier. En effet, les entreprises ont pris conscience de l'importance de garder un contrôle sur ces métiers afin d'améliorer la qualité des relations avec les différents interlocuteurs.
« Les métiers de la comptabilité ont été bouleversés par l'automatisation de nombreuses tâches qui ne se résument plus à de la saisie de données, mais allient désormais un aspect technique avec un aspect relationnel : les financiers capables d'interagir avec l'ensemble des parties prenante de l'entreprise seront fortement sollicités en 2020. Par ailleurs, ces profils rares auront une marge de négociation plus large de leur salaire en 2020, pouvant atteindre 35k€ pour un comptable fournisseurs et clients, et 45k€ pour un comptable général. » commente Gregory Lachmany, Directeur chez Walters People.
