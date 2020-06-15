Behavioural biometrics set to replace bank passwords

articles liés
Tether Token Surges to Become Third Largest Cryptocurrency
Tezos and XTZ now have AML compliance solution through Coinfirm
Global Digital Assets and Alpha Sigma Capital win $350 Million Dollar Mandate from LehmanBush
BitPay Launches Prepaid Mastercard in the United States
L3COS Proposes to Build the World's First Regulated Blockchain-based Operating System for the Bank Of England
• Innovative technology works in the background to authenticate payments.
• Additional password for new Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements could be replaced by new biometric authentication based on cardholder behaviours.
Next year, an additional form of authentication will be required for some transactions when Strong Customer Authentication comes into force. However, the technology, which has been customised in partnership with Visa for the purpose of increased transaction security, could replace passwords and helps to make payments more secure.
Strong Customer Authentication is part of the PSD2 regulation and is an extra layer of security designed to prevent payment fraud and check that it is the cardholder making the payment.
Behavioural biometrics works by analysing the unique ways a customer interacts with their device when making an online purchase. The technology uses this information to confirm who is making the purchase and does not access or share any private data held on a device.
Working in the background of a transaction, the technology is able to deliver a seamless experience for customers while ensuring a high level of security.
The development represents a major breakthrough in the application of biometric technology, with NatWest the first bank to test the technology specifically for the purpose of SCA compliance.
Georgina Bulkeley, NatWest Director of Strategy and Innovation said: “We continue to explore biometrics and how they can be used to make payments easier and simpler for our customers. The success of a pilot of this new technology demonstrates our ongoing commitment to developing innovative ways of enhancing customer experience while prioritising security.”
Jeni Mundy, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Visa, said: “Visa is committed to working with its partners to develop innovative technologies that remove friction for cardholders, increase security and satisfy regulatory requirements. Behavioural biometrics has already been deployed successfully for the purpose of fraud prevention, and now, following work between regulators and industry partners including Visa, has been approved as a second layer of security to be used alongside one-time passcodes in the context of Strong Customer Authentication.”
Visa will be offering commercially available behavioural biometric technology to its clients via VCAS, Visa’s end-to-end authentication solution.
The new behavioural biometric technology follows on from NatWest’s successful pilots of biometric fingerprint technology with debit and credit cards which allowed payments of up to £100 to be verified using a fingerprint instead of PIN. The bank was the first in the UK to pilot the technology and is looking to develop it further this year.
