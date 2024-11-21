Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Corporate Finance, Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web 3 News

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg - Internship - Corporate Finance - Jan 2025 - Luxembourg

Founded in 1856, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg is the oldest multi-business bank in the Grand Duchy. From its foundation, the BIL has always played an active role in the development of the Luxembourg economy. It currently operates in retail, private and corporate banking, as well as on major capital markets. Employing more than 2 000 people, BIL is present in the financial hotspots that are Luxembourg, Switzerland, and China.
As a major player in Luxembourg's finance industry and as a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Banking, BIL is committed to handing over a responsible and sustainable bank to future generations.


Context of the internship :

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg - Internship - Corporate Finance - Jan 2025 - Luxembourg
  • The Corporate Finance team is looking for a highly motivated candidate to form part and to support its Investment banking offer.
  • The Corporate Finance team offers to its clients (companies, institutional investors, and entrepreneurs) advisory mandates (Mergers & Acquisitions / M&A, equity and debt advisory, Unitranche, Green Bond, Mezzanine, etc.) and structured finance solutions (senior financing, Acquisition financing, NAV Credit facility, Real Estate Financing...).
  • The internship will take place in our headquarters in Luxembourg with the possibility of attending project presentations with clients and both internal and external stakeholders.

Your next challenge :

  • Analysis of advisory and financing opportunities/mandates across Europe (Benelux, France, Germany, Switzerland)
  • Researching and analyzing company & industry data
  • Financial simulations and modeling support for Business Plan
  • Writing pitch books, financial models, internal and external memos
  • Debt transaction execution, including assistance in the elaboration of transaction documents
  • Liaising with technical professionals (internally and externally)

Skills to acquire :

  • Strategic and financial analysis
  • Financial modeling
  • Capacity of autonomy, management and business view

Your skills :

  • Master's degree in (Corporate) Finance or Business Administration (Masters/MBA)
  • Highly motivated, dedicated and willingness to learn combined with outstanding service and client orientation
  • Self-starter, able to work autonomously and in a team
  • Fluent in English and French, ideally also fluent in German. Other languages will be considered as an asset
  • Professional knowledge of Microsoft Office Tools (Excel, PowerPoint and Word)
  • A first significant experience (6 months minimum) in investment banking, private equity, consulting, structured finance or transaction services is preferable
    Internship agreement for 6 months, starting January 2025

BIL offers a broad range of challenging projects and a huge choice of career paths .We will assist you in finding the one that best meets your skills and expectations. Your personal development is our priority and we greatly encourage you to dive into different business areas for the broadest possible experience.
BIL is firmly of the opinion that diversity & inclusion contribute towards increasing the collective performance of the Bank. We are committed to creating a culture of inclusion that encourages individual development with equal opportunities for all.

NB: The selected candidate will be asked to provide an extract from the criminal record (no.3) as evidence of integrity and justified with regard to the specific needs of the position to be filled. Other documents will be collected, to the extent legally permitted, to perform background checks.

to apply

click here : link

about bil

Founded in 1856, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg is the oldest multi-business bank in the Grand Duchy. From its foundation, the BIL has always played an active role in the development of the Luxembourg economy. It currently operates in retail, private and corporate banking, as well as on major capital markets. Employing more than 2 000 people, BIL is present in the financial hotspots that are Luxembourg, Switzerland, and China.
As a major player in Luxembourg’s finance industry and as a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Banking, BIL is committed to handing over a responsible and sustainable bank to future generations.
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg

A PROPOS DE CALMON PARTNERS EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg - Internship - Corporate Finance - Jan 2025 - Luxembourg
Né en 2020, Calmon Partners Executive Search est un cabinet de chasse de têtes spécialisé dans les métiers de l’investissement. Composées de professionnels issus du monde de la finance, nos équipes accompagnent nos clients – Fonds d’Investissement, Family Office, Banques, Conseils & Cabinets, Codir - dans le développement de leurs expertises en France comme à l’international. Présents à Paris et Genève, nos experts établissent leur mission sur une véritable relation de confiance entre clients et candidats dans le respect de leurs valeurs et raison d’être.
Calmon Partners Executive Search est une filiale de Calmon Partners Group.

Calmon Partners
Autres articles

Jeudi 21 Novembre 2024

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Consultant/Manager - Risk & Finance en Financial Services - Paris

Contrôleur Financier Sénior (4-6 ans d'expérience) - Private Equity - Paris

Contrôleur Financier Junior - Private Equity - Paris

Associate – non-financial Reporting & Performance – ESG & Impact – Paris

Senior en Evaluation - Paris (CDI)

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Banque Internationale à Luxembourg - Internship - Corporate Finance - Jan 2025 - Luxembourg

Voltalia - Analyste financier/Analyste financière - 6 mois - Paris

Transversale Conseil - Stagiaire analyste M&A - 6mois - Jan/Mars 2025 - Strasbourg

Kickston - Analyste M&A - Mars 2025 - Paris

I-Deal Development - Analyste / Chargé(e) d’affaires M&A - Jan 2025 - Issy-les-Moulineaux

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Nomination | Adviso Partners se dote d'une direction générale

Nomination | Le Groupe Premium accueille Jean-François Garin, Didier Zerbib et Marie Artaud Dewitte à sa Direction Générale

Nomination | Perella Weinberg accueille Erik Maris

Nomination | Natixis Interépargne accueille Amandine Lang Ernst qui devient Directrice de l’Impact

Nomination | Le bureau Ashurst à Paris accueille Morgan Vail en qualité d’Associé pour développer la pratique des litiges fiscaux et des enquêtes

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Entretien | Eric Larchevêque, co-fondateur de la Maison du Bitcoin et de Ledger - "Le Web3 a besoin d’avoir d’autres personnalités qui incarnent le secteur et reprennent le flambeau"

Portrait | Denis Barrier - L'Alchimiste de l'innovation

La fintech Shine sur le point de rejoindre le groupe danois, Ageras

Entretien | Michel de Rovira, Creadev. "Operating Partner ? C’est créer de la valeur pour l’investisseur comme pour l’entreprise, grâce à son expertise, son expérience et ses réseaux."

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Mollie s'implante en Italie avec des solutions de paiement local pour les entreprises

Quantoz Payments lance des stablecoins Euro & Dollar et dévoile une levée de fonds

Delupay en lice pour conquérir 23 000 commerçants de plus grâce à un partenariat avec Prestashop

Money Walkie complète sa quatrième levée de fonds par une opération de crowdfunding avec Sowefund

Amundi acquiert aixigo, une plateforme d'intégration de produits d'épargne

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | AI for Banking & financial services
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2024). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.