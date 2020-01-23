Bankingblocks teams up with WL Payments

articles liés
-
First regulated Real Estate Fund tokenized
-
Bityuan 2019: Sailing from China, Chaining the World
-
Paymium, pionnier mondial des échanges Bitcoins/Euros, 1ère plateforme à déposer son dossier PSAN auprès de l’AMF
-
Blockpass Featured in Forrester Research Report
-
Ulysse Nardin : certificat d’extension de garantie gratuit et infalsifiable, ancré sur la blockchain
Bankingblocks, a European Payment Institution, has chosen WL Payments as its Payments Technology Block - a full, omni-channel payment gateway which can be customised to the needs of any business, small and large. Bankingblocks, which offers modular payment and banking services with integrated licensing, chose WL Payments as their gateway technology block due to the unique nature of their platform, cross-services capabilities and similarities in the companies’ visions about the future of payments.
"We chose WL Payments as our core-partner for card and alternative payment processing after significant market research, experience and direct-customer testing. WL Payments technology, development approach and modular, buildable products are a perfect fit for our modular, wholesale banking and payments offering." – Bankingblocks CEO Daria Rippingale
WL Payments CEO Sunil Jhamb added: "Bankingblocks is a partner in the true sense of the word. Together we were able to integrate our platforms fast and smoothly. Helping Bankingblocks to serve their clients even better is the core of what we do as a company. If our partners are successful, we are successful. We see a bright future in our partnership with Bankingblocks."
To showcase their new partnership both companies are exhibiting at top industry events next week.
Bankingblocks is attending Paris Fintech Forum (stand s38) on 28 & 29.01.2020, where CEO Daria Rippingale will be a speaker: https://parisfintechforum.com/speakers/rippingale-daria-bankingblocks
WL Payments is attending Webwinkel Vakdagen (stand 63) in Utrecht on 29 & 30.01.2020: https://www.webwinkelvakdagen.nl/en/exhibitors/wl-payments
About WL Payments
WL Payments by Newgen is a multi-channel ecommerce and international payment gateway with offices in Amsterdam and Delhi. WL Payments offers a White Label Payments Platform for PSPs, acquirers, financial institutions and merchants.
WL Payments always takes a business-partner approach in helping industry partners optimise their payment transactions and provide the best support in merchants' onboarding, integration, reconciliation, custom development, etc.
wlpayments.com
About Bankingblocks
Bankingblocks offers purpose-built financial solutions for fintech and payment companies, which they in turn can offer to their customers. These services range from acquiring, alternative payments and banking services (IBANs) to foreign exchange, clearing, card issuing and everything in between.
The company has combined the traditional European PI, agency banking and acquiring licenses groups to create a stand-alone modular banking service for the fintech industry.
Bankingblocks uses “blocks” that their partners can select, arrange and connect to, in whatever configuration they need. With these blocks, fintechs and payment companies can grow their own business and success, block by block.
bankingblocks.com
"We chose WL Payments as our core-partner for card and alternative payment processing after significant market research, experience and direct-customer testing. WL Payments technology, development approach and modular, buildable products are a perfect fit for our modular, wholesale banking and payments offering." – Bankingblocks CEO Daria Rippingale
WL Payments CEO Sunil Jhamb added: "Bankingblocks is a partner in the true sense of the word. Together we were able to integrate our platforms fast and smoothly. Helping Bankingblocks to serve their clients even better is the core of what we do as a company. If our partners are successful, we are successful. We see a bright future in our partnership with Bankingblocks."
To showcase their new partnership both companies are exhibiting at top industry events next week.
Bankingblocks is attending Paris Fintech Forum (stand s38) on 28 & 29.01.2020, where CEO Daria Rippingale will be a speaker: https://parisfintechforum.com/speakers/rippingale-daria-bankingblocks
WL Payments is attending Webwinkel Vakdagen (stand 63) in Utrecht on 29 & 30.01.2020: https://www.webwinkelvakdagen.nl/en/exhibitors/wl-payments
About WL Payments
WL Payments by Newgen is a multi-channel ecommerce and international payment gateway with offices in Amsterdam and Delhi. WL Payments offers a White Label Payments Platform for PSPs, acquirers, financial institutions and merchants.
WL Payments always takes a business-partner approach in helping industry partners optimise their payment transactions and provide the best support in merchants' onboarding, integration, reconciliation, custom development, etc.
wlpayments.com
About Bankingblocks
Bankingblocks offers purpose-built financial solutions for fintech and payment companies, which they in turn can offer to their customers. These services range from acquiring, alternative payments and banking services (IBANs) to foreign exchange, clearing, card issuing and everything in between.
The company has combined the traditional European PI, agency banking and acquiring licenses groups to create a stand-alone modular banking service for the fintech industry.
Bankingblocks uses “blocks” that their partners can select, arrange and connect to, in whatever configuration they need. With these blocks, fintechs and payment companies can grow their own business and success, block by block.
bankingblocks.com
FINYEAR
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.