Bankhaus von der Heydt engages Coinfirm for blockchain risk management

German financial institution Bankhaus von der Heydt, has entered a partnership with industry-leading blockchain analytics and AML provider Coinfirm to enhance risk monitoring and management associated with cryptocurrencies.



“As a fully regulated credit institution, Bankhaus von der Heydt ensures the highest possible security and compliance standards. Coinfirm has established a reputation as an industry leading crypto risk monitorer. Their blockchain analytics platform is therefore a great addition to our internal risk management.” – Philipp Doppelhammer, Managing Director at Bankhaus von der Heydt



Coinfirm’s AML platform consists of 270+ risk indicators able to catch nefarious actors with red flags for anything from Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CTF) to combatting fraud and darknet trading. Alongside this array of indicators, the firm boasts the largest coverage of cryptocurrencies being monitored in the blockchain space, which makes Coinfirm ideally positioned to help an innovative financial institution such as Bankhaus von der Heydt to further navigate the space in a safe and compliant fashion.



“Coinfirm is proud to be able to collaborate with an extraordinarily respected financial institution such as Bankhaus von der Heydt that has been a foremost pioneer in financial securities, markets and trends. We look forward to creating a safer blockchain economy with the traditional banking world.” – Pawel Kuskowski, CEO and co-founder of Coinfirm



Germany was one of the first jurisdictions to allow banks to be a custodian of crypto assets (according to an amendment to the German Banking Act (KWG) that came into force on January 1, 2020, the provision of custody of digital assets for third parties has become a regulated financial service that may only be offered with the permission of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority or ‘BaFin’). With this regulatory change, the traditional banking sector can now have a role in the virtual assets industry, with Bankhaus von der Heydt leading the charge.



As one of the oldest banks in Europe, von der Heydt is committed to revolutionizing banking. Customers benefit from a one-stop shop approach and can obtain digital asset custody, tokenization and blockchain-based payment transactions from a single provider:

Coinfirm is a global leader in AML and regulatory technology for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It offers the industry’s largest blockchain coverage, supporting over 1,500 cryptocurrencies and protocols including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyperledger, and many more. Coinfirm’s solutions are used by market leaders globally, ranging from crypto exchanges such as Binance, and protocols like XRP, to major financial institutions like PKO BP. The company’s services also include Reclaim Crypto, as well as Trudatum, a standalone regtech platform that allows any file to be registered, signed, and verified with 100% accuracy.

