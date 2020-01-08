Bankex Introduces TEX - Telegram Token Exchange Technology to Disrupt Loyalty Payments

articles liés
-
OKEx's COO Resigns to Launch Blockchain Consultancy Institute, BitWork
-
Gestion des identités et des accès : Les grandes tendances de 2020
-
Farmer Connect utilise la blockchain d’IBM pour rapprocher les petits producteurs de café des consommateurs
-
L'équipe de ChainSecurity rejoint PwC Suisse leader mondial en prestations de Smart Contract Assurance
-
Blockpass and BuyAnyLight Announce Partnership to Bring PASS Rebate to Blockpass Users
The operating principle of TEX exchange is very simple and can be used with any modern messenger. You add a special bot @mainwalletbot to your current or new group chat as admin and then create a trade using the format command, for example: /trade 942 TRX for 0,1 ETH.
This command creates an offer in a group chat and another member of the group can answer it. And here TEX starts to work - the trade offer is duplicated to the general channel of TEX exchange @mainwallettex which is available to all users of telegrams and can match interesting deals. This system provides trading liquidity for tokens, with focus on loyalty points use case.
If you want to make only private exchanges, you can release a special PayBot and make transactions within your community. This technology opens loyalty market for any brand, merchant or community.
Telegram Token Exchange takes commission from trades, the standard commission is now 0.25% for the maker and 0.25% for the taker. The most interesting thing is that the revenue is shared between the owner of PayBot and the administrator of the group in which the deal was created. This creates an opportunity for all ecosystem participants to make money, not just for the exchange as it is now in other markets.
The token exchange with a native interface in the messenger has no analogues in the world now, it's a really advanced and innovative financial technology, try MainWallet and see how it works.
For more details on Telegram Token Exchange https://t.me/mainwallettex, please join our Telegram group at: https://t.me/bankex or e-mail us at bankex@bankex.com. To start using MainWallet go to https://t.me/mainwalletbot. To join the MainWallet alpha testers community please follow to https://t.me/mainwallet
About Bankex Group
Bankex Group is a fintech company providing digital assets processing, as well as blockchain-based continuous securitization in real estate, money lending and media markets. Our mission is to connect regular people and small/medium business owners to capital markets.
Bankex Group is developing "neobank" called Bankex MainWallet – a messenger-first financial application for social commerce that is packaged as Telegram wallet-bot with connected App Store. Bankex MainWallet enables personal and merchant transactions within messengers (Telegram and others).
Company was founded in 2017 by Igor Khmel, former head of innovation at a top10 European bank, and also ex-McKinsey, ex-Citadel hedge fund, Stanford GSB alumni.
Bankex is the member of Startup Fintech Accelerator in Redwood City, California. Silicon Fintech Bay's partners include Franklin Templeton Investments, Japanese tech company Fujitsu, investment management company Principal and Flagstar Bank.
SOURCE Bankex Group
This command creates an offer in a group chat and another member of the group can answer it. And here TEX starts to work - the trade offer is duplicated to the general channel of TEX exchange @mainwallettex which is available to all users of telegrams and can match interesting deals. This system provides trading liquidity for tokens, with focus on loyalty points use case.
If you want to make only private exchanges, you can release a special PayBot and make transactions within your community. This technology opens loyalty market for any brand, merchant or community.
Telegram Token Exchange takes commission from trades, the standard commission is now 0.25% for the maker and 0.25% for the taker. The most interesting thing is that the revenue is shared between the owner of PayBot and the administrator of the group in which the deal was created. This creates an opportunity for all ecosystem participants to make money, not just for the exchange as it is now in other markets.
The token exchange with a native interface in the messenger has no analogues in the world now, it's a really advanced and innovative financial technology, try MainWallet and see how it works.
For more details on Telegram Token Exchange https://t.me/mainwallettex, please join our Telegram group at: https://t.me/bankex or e-mail us at bankex@bankex.com. To start using MainWallet go to https://t.me/mainwalletbot. To join the MainWallet alpha testers community please follow to https://t.me/mainwallet
About Bankex Group
Bankex Group is a fintech company providing digital assets processing, as well as blockchain-based continuous securitization in real estate, money lending and media markets. Our mission is to connect regular people and small/medium business owners to capital markets.
Bankex Group is developing "neobank" called Bankex MainWallet – a messenger-first financial application for social commerce that is packaged as Telegram wallet-bot with connected App Store. Bankex MainWallet enables personal and merchant transactions within messengers (Telegram and others).
Company was founded in 2017 by Igor Khmel, former head of innovation at a top10 European bank, and also ex-McKinsey, ex-Citadel hedge fund, Stanford GSB alumni.
Bankex is the member of Startup Fintech Accelerator in Redwood City, California. Silicon Fintech Bay's partners include Franklin Templeton Investments, Japanese tech company Fujitsu, investment management company Principal and Flagstar Bank.
SOURCE Bankex Group
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique ICO & STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a ICO & STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique ICO & STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a ICO & STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.