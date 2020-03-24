Bank of China teams up with Refinitiv to launch new foreign exchange price prediction app DeepFX

articles liés
-
Bittrex Global lists first Euro Stablecoin
-
Tether Launches on Bitcoin Cash via SLP, Supporting Large Blocks, Low Transfer Fees
-
dfuse Open Sources Blockchain Development Stack to Provide Higher-Order Blockchain Data Services
-
Credits Blockchain Hosts First ICO Based On Its Own Protocol
-
Coinhouse et Coinhouse Custody Services, premiers acteurs à obtenir l’enregistrement obligatoire AMF pour les activités de services liées aux cryptomonnaies
DeepFX was developed by the Digital Asset Management Department of Bank of China using deep learning technology to predict the short-term price movements of major foreign exchange currency pairs. The app covers six currency pairs including EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY and USDCHF, and is ideal for traders, quant developers heads of fintech innovation and data scientists.
The ‘Lite’ version released provides a 5-minute interval real-time FX trade signal forecasting service, while displaying back-test results within 10 days (see the chart below). Global Eikon users can subscribe to the app for free through Refinitiv’s App Studio.
“With the unprecedented increase in market volatility across global financial markets in recent months, the Bank of China’s DeepFX application is a timely and practical tool to empower users with the insights they need to navigate the turbulent FX landscape,” said Nicole Chen, Head of China at Refinitiv. “We are pleased to see Bank of China leveraging our platform to showcase their AI technology and financial expertise for customers. We certainly look forward to having more financial institutions take advantage of our open platform to build out their service offerings in China.”
Refinitiv Eikon enables financial professionals to access an incredible depth and breadth of financial analysis data to make smarter decisions, and is also a flexible, open platform that’s purpose-built for trade innovation, allowing customers connect with the world’s largest directory of verified financial professionals.
App Studio expands the Eikon platform by offering users access to specialized apps built by a wide range of providers, as well as the chance to integrate or even build their own apps, all within a single workspace.
About Refinitiv
Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.
refinitiv.com
The ‘Lite’ version released provides a 5-minute interval real-time FX trade signal forecasting service, while displaying back-test results within 10 days (see the chart below). Global Eikon users can subscribe to the app for free through Refinitiv’s App Studio.
“With the unprecedented increase in market volatility across global financial markets in recent months, the Bank of China’s DeepFX application is a timely and practical tool to empower users with the insights they need to navigate the turbulent FX landscape,” said Nicole Chen, Head of China at Refinitiv. “We are pleased to see Bank of China leveraging our platform to showcase their AI technology and financial expertise for customers. We certainly look forward to having more financial institutions take advantage of our open platform to build out their service offerings in China.”
Refinitiv Eikon enables financial professionals to access an incredible depth and breadth of financial analysis data to make smarter decisions, and is also a flexible, open platform that’s purpose-built for trade innovation, allowing customers connect with the world’s largest directory of verified financial professionals.
App Studio expands the Eikon platform by offering users access to specialized apps built by a wide range of providers, as well as the chance to integrate or even build their own apps, all within a single workspace.
About Refinitiv
Refinitiv is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in approximately 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community – driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.
refinitiv.com
Chaineum : Neo Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conférencier blockchain
HealthTech.Finance : HealthTech Investment Bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.