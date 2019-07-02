Baker McKenzie conseille Claranova dans le cadre d'un emprunt obligataire Euro PP d’un montant total de près de 20 millions d’euros

articles liés
Le produit de cette émission a pour principal objectif de financer le solde de l’acquisition des activités Adaware, SodaPDF et Upclick (17 millions d’euros) en juillet 2018.
Véritable acteur global de l’Internet et du mobile, Claranova a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 140 millions d’euros au 1er semestre 2018-2019 (clos le 31 décembre 2018), dont plus de 90 % à l’international. Ses activités sont :
• Pôle Internet : spécialisé dans la monétisation de trafic sur Internet, Avanquest démultiplie son impact client au travers d’offres de ventes croisées permettant de générer un maximum de trafic et de le monétiser le plus efficacement possible ;
• Pôle Mobile : leader mondial de l’impression sur mobile notamment à travers ses applications FreePrints et FreePrints Photobooks – les solutions les moins chères et les plus simples au monde pour imprimer ses photos ou composer son livre photo à partir de son smartphone ;
• Pôle IoT : plateforme globale de gestion de l’Internet des Objets (IoT), myDevices permet à ses partenaires de commercialiser des solutions clés en main (« IoT in a Box™ ») à leurs clients. Ces offres permettent de déployer des solutions IoT immédiatement opérationnelles dans les secteurs du médical, de l’hôtellerie, de l’alimentation, de la distribution et de l’éducation.
Claranova était conseillé par Baker McKenzie dont l’équipe était menée par Cyril Tour, partner en Banque-Finance, et Matthieu Grollemund, associé en M&A, assisté de Raphaël Sendowski, collaborateur en M&A.
A propos de Baker McKenzie
Fondé en 1949, Baker McKenzie est un cabinet d’avocats d’affaires international regroupant plus de 5 000 avocats de premier plan et bénéficiant d’une expérience internationale implantés dans 77 villes de 46 pays (www.bakermckenzie.com). A Paris, Baker & McKenzie A.A.R.P.I. compte 24 associés et 170 avocats et juristes spécialisés dans toutes les disciplines majeures du droit des affaires.
