Babylon Project issues immutable Certificate of Participation to all 2020 Hackathon participants

Participants can easily claim and verify their certificates with the Discord group by simply calling on the discord-bot, and instantly receiving their certificates with hash pointers to the Waves blockchain.
The certification app is called Certificado, designed by one of the top developers at the hackathon. Certificado is solving the problem of counterfeit certification using blockchain, which no prior technology directly addresses. By enabling businesses, individuals, and enterprises to issue authentic certificates, Certificado wants to bring massive value to any industry which deals with a large number of documents like Education, Art, Events, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate, and Banking.
Since the pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for blockchain protocols that digitalize, authenticate, and verify documents. Certification of documents by blockchain creates a validating, traceable, and secure way of data storage and delivery. With many existing blockchains, there is a need for a cross-chain protocol that unifies blockchain certification across different chains. Certificado is developed with this in mind.
Says Gideon Nweze, the founder of The Babylon Project, "It is very exciting to see members of our community deploying blockchain-powered solutions that are usable. Technology becomes meaningful to people only when it is usable. Reducing friction in decentralized applications is very important in order to increase adoption and Certificado is doing a great job at this."
The Babylon Project is an international sandbox for the advancement of innovative, easy to use, and user-centric blockchain applications, a hackathon initiative committed to democratizing access to global innovation and fostering the inclusion of minority backgrounds in tech. The Babylon Project kicked off this year's hackathon on October 9th with 1000 active participants on its virtual Discord server.
http://worldblockchainhackathon.com
The certification app is called Certificado, designed by one of the top developers at the hackathon. Certificado is solving the problem of counterfeit certification using blockchain, which no prior technology directly addresses. By enabling businesses, individuals, and enterprises to issue authentic certificates, Certificado wants to bring massive value to any industry which deals with a large number of documents like Education, Art, Events, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate, and Banking.
Since the pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for blockchain protocols that digitalize, authenticate, and verify documents. Certification of documents by blockchain creates a validating, traceable, and secure way of data storage and delivery. With many existing blockchains, there is a need for a cross-chain protocol that unifies blockchain certification across different chains. Certificado is developed with this in mind.
Says Gideon Nweze, the founder of The Babylon Project, "It is very exciting to see members of our community deploying blockchain-powered solutions that are usable. Technology becomes meaningful to people only when it is usable. Reducing friction in decentralized applications is very important in order to increase adoption and Certificado is doing a great job at this."
The Babylon Project is an international sandbox for the advancement of innovative, easy to use, and user-centric blockchain applications, a hackathon initiative committed to democratizing access to global innovation and fostering the inclusion of minority backgrounds in tech. The Babylon Project kicked off this year's hackathon on October 9th with 1000 active participants on its virtual Discord server.
http://worldblockchainhackathon.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Conseil, accompagnement, financement fintech, blocktech
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company