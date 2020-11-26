BTCetc Exchange Traded Bitcoin (BTCE) passes $160 million AUM and is the world’s most liquid 100% physically backed Bitcoin ETP

• BTCE is an exchange traded product (ETP) on XETRA and closely tracks the price of bitcoin

• BTCE has surpassed $160 million AUM after launching in June 2020

• BTCE is the most liquid 100% physically backed bitcoin ETP in the world with the highest average daily volumes



BTCE tracks the price of bitcoin very closely and does not trade at a large premium. This is because BTCE can be easily converted into bitcoin and so it naturally tracks the price of the underlying asset very closely.

In the last 30 days Bid-Ask spreads averaged just 12.1bps and is often lower than 5bp . High on-exchange liquidity and tight spreads are important to investors because it greatly reduces market impact when trading in size. This improves overall trading performance which means better investment returns.



BTCE tracks the price of Bitcoin and is 100% physically backed, providing investors with safe and transparent way to gain exposure to Bitcoin. BTCE was also the world’s first central counterparty cleared bitcoin ETP6. It is UCITS eligible and is distributed and marketed by HANetf.



Bradley Duke, CEO of ETC Group “With BTCE, our mission was always to bring investors a better way to invest in Bitcoin. We wanted a product that would trade on a major exchange, was highly liquid, tracked the price of bitcoin accurately, was fully fungible with bitcoin and was engineered with investor security front and centre. We are proud of what we have achieved with BTCE and the high trading volumes and spectacular rise in AUM means the investment community is recognising BTCE as the best in class product for investment in bitcoin.”



Maximilian Monteleone, Head of Business Development at ETC Group added “By bringing the trading of bitcoin onto one of the top stock exchanges in Europe, investors don’t have to worry about the real risks associated with trading bitcoin on unregulated markets or, more importantly, the dangers associated with transferring and storing bitcoin themselves. BTCE trades just like a stock and is safely held in the investor’s securities account at their regulated broker or bank.”



When you trade Bitcoin ETFs and ETPs your capital is at risk.



Approved by BaFin, the German financial regulator, BTCE is structured as an exchange traded product (ETP) that is physically backed by Bitcoin. Each unit of BTCE gives the holder a claim on a predefined amount of bitcoin - a structure very similar to physically-backed gold exchange traded commodities, and allows investors the option for redemption in bitcoin. For every unit of BTCE, there is bitcoin stored in regulated, insured, institutional-grade safe custody. The entire ETP structure is based on a transparent and verifiable process to ensure that the provenance of all bitcoin in custody has been strictly vetted. BTCE is UCITS eligible.



About ETC Group

ETC Group is specialized in developing innovative digital asset-backed securities and is backed by a number of major London-based financial institution. Shareholders include XTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of electronic market-making firm XTX Markets, and financial services firm ITI Capital, which also acts as Authorised Participant for BTCE.



About HANetf

HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs.

www.hanetf.com



Important Information:

The content in this document is issued by HANetf Limited (“HANetf”), an appointed representative of Mirabella Advisers LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”). This communication has been prepared for professional investors, but the ETCs and ETFs set out in this communication (“Products”) may be available in some jurisdictions to any investors. Please check with your broker or intermediary that the relevant Product is available in your jurisdiction and suitable for your investment profile.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The price of the Products may vary and they do not offer a fixed income.

This document may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our belief or current expectations with regards to the performance of certain assets classes. Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The content of this document does not constitute an investment advice nor an offer for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Product or make any investment. An investment in an exchange traded product is dependent on the performance of the underlying asset class, less costs, but it is not expected to track that performance exactly. The Products involve numerous risks including among others, general market risks relating to underlying adverse price movements in an Index (for ETFs) or underlying asset class and currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks. In addition, in relation to Bitcoin ETCs, these are highly volatile digital assets and performance is unpredictable.

The information contained on this document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of securities in the United States or any province or territory thereof, where none of the Issuers (as defined below) or their Products are authorised or registered for distribution and where no prospectus of any of the Issuers has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. No document or information on this document should be taken, transmitted or distributed (directly or indirectly) into the United States. None of the Issuers, nor any securities issued by it, have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940 or qualified under any applicable state securities statutes.

ETC Issuance GmbH, a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, issuing under the terms in the Prospectus approved by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht ("BaFin") and the final terms (“Bitcoin Prospectus”) is the issuer of the Bitcoin ETCs. Investors should read the latest version of the Bitcoin Prospectus before investing and should refer to the section of the Bitcoin Prospectus entitled ‘Risk Factors’ for further details of risks associated with an investment in the Bitcoin ETCs. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the Bitcoin Prospectus.

The Issue Documentation, ETF Prospectus and Bitcoin Prospectus can all be downloaded from www.hanetf.com.

The decision and amount to invest in any Product should take into consideration your specific circumstances after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice.



