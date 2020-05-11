BHD Submits Application for Digital Token Offering to Coinbase

articles liés
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally
Major European Insurance Company Link4 implements Blockchain Solution by Coinfirm for Millions of its Users
Blockpass, Tozex Collaborate on Fully KYC & AML Compliant Crypto Asset Trading
Cryptoassets: Major challenges facing insurers in the cryptoasset marketplace
Digital RFQ selects Koine to deliver institutional-grade custody for its first digital asset offering
Coinbase provides varying levels of support for various assets. It supports around 20 cryptocurrencies and provides market information for around 300 cryptocurrencies, determined by market cap. BitcoinHD (BHD) appears in the latter group, which is not supported by Coinbase. Support for new assets follows the company's Digital Asset Framework.
BHD uses a new Conditional Proof-of-Capacity (CPOC) mining mechanism with a perfect economic model and optimal consensus algorithm. BHD uses hard disk as consensus participant, reducing power consumption, and favors decentralization. BHD lowers the barrier to entry and creates safety and trust so everyone can participate in mining.
Compared with POW mining, CPOC mining is characterized by eco-friendliness. It consumes much less power, has lower noise, no heat, and is anti-ASIC. CPOC-based BHD fulfills the original intention of Satoshi Nakamoto: everyone can become a miner.
Coinbase is among the largest and most trusted companies in the digital currency space. It is the largest Bitcoin broker and established US digital currency exchange, with access to GDAX, 30 million registered users, and US$1 billion crypto under management. If BHD receives support from Coinbase Exchange, it will be a significant milestone for the BHD ecosystem.
,www.btchd.org
BHD Community is now BHD Global Autonomy Foundation.
