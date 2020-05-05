BHD Global's STO application approved by SEC

articles liés
BHD's application for a security token offering (STO) has been approved by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BHD, a new style of crypto currency with its unique Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus and mining mechanism, generates its unique value through mathematics and code.
BHD established its CPoC (Conditional Proof of Capacity) with an original, next-generation consensus system, with an optimal economic model and consensus algorithm. BHD uses hard disk as consensus participant, significantly lowering the energy consumption, and the entry barrier, making mining of crypto currency safer, more decentralized, and for everyone.
Compared with Bitcoin POW mining, CPoC mining saves energy, consumes much less power, has lower noise, no heat, and is anti-ASIC. CPoC-mining-based BHD can realize the original intention of Satoshi Nakamoto, that everyone can become a miner. BHD's global network capacity has reached 1000 Pb, and the equipment value is 400 million USD.
BHD is a self-governing community project, like Bitcoin, which will allocate greater rewards and more support to miners who meet the mining conditions. All these changes have been realized by mathematical formulas and algorithms instead of manual operation. The performance of BHD has attracted much attention with some believing this dark horse may lead a revolution in the blockchain industry.
Relative to an ICO, STOs are seen as lower risk, as the securities laws that regulate security tokens often enforce transparency and accountability. A security token will also be backed by a real-world asset, which makes it easier to assess whether or not the token is priced fairly in relation to the underlying asset. With pure utility tokens, it can be difficult to assess true value, and determine fair price.
The STO is good for BHD's adoption in the long-run. STOs are legally compliant, which means they are perceived to be of less risk, and will encourage institutional investors to come on board. BHD community registered as BHD-global autonomy foundation Ltd, applied to the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), was approved by the SEC on 03.30.20, was approved by ACRA, became effective on 04.15.20.
btchd.org.
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
