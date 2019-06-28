BBVA launches new fintech acceleration program

articles liés
-
Quelles seraient les conséquences d’une rétrocession des îles Éparses à Madagascar ?
-
Pourquoi contacter le service SOSH
-
SWIFT publie un rapport sur l’avenir des paiements
-
Marketing digital, à quoi ça sert ?
-
Mastercard et Treezor annoncent leur partenariat commercial et technologique en France et en Europe
The programme, BBVA Open Innovation Acceleration Program, is aimed at giving businesses a targeted helping hand on the road to success.
• Over the course of nine-months, those selected for the program will receive expert guidance and support from senior leaders at the bank on a range of topics
• These include several sessions on areas like technological implementation, sales techniques and marketing
• The sessions take place at the BBVA Open Space in Madrid, roughly once a month, as well as online involvement designed by Adventurees and regular meet-ups with a mentor from within the business.
BBVA Open Innovation - the business unit that has launched the program - builds connections and partnerships with fintech entrepreneurs and startups around the world, to bring new products and services both to BBVA and to its customers and clients, while supporting the development of wider fintech industry.
Called the BBVA Open Innovation Acceleration Program, the project is aimed at giving businesses a targeted helping hand on the road to success. Over the course of nine-months, those selected for the program will receive expert guidance and support from senior leaders at the bank on a range of topics.
These include several sessions on areas like technological implementation, sales techniques and marketing. The sessions take place at the BBVA Open Space in Madrid, roughly once a month, as well as online involvement designed by Adventurees and regular meet-ups with a mentor from within the business.
For the online element with Adventurees, the entrepreneurs will be challenged around areas pertinent to their business strategy - for example “Do you have a business pitch prepared” - which they will then have to share with the course leaders and other participants then giving feedback on what bits work and where things could be perhaps improved.
With a particular focus on growing a fast-growth business with an international outlook, the program also ensures start-up business leaders can interact with BBVA experts in different countries, as well as ensuring they connect with other entrepreneurs for shared learning.
The program, which is free for those taking part, has been based on the Randy Goldsmith model and its focus on working as part of a bigger ecosystem.
Who is it aimed at?
Aimed at ‘startups’ that have an early stage or seed profile, and are developing fintech or fintech-related products or services, by working with a big bank like BBVA participants will be able to draw on the expertise the bank has to foster their growth - for example in areas like negotiation over a new deal, or cutting through red tape.
Those looking to take part are expected to be mature enough to have at least one minimal viable product in a go-to-market readiness stage, but who are now looking for help with speeding up their project’s success.
Commenting on the launch, BBVA’s Head of Open Innovation Ainhoa Campo, said: “We have taken our time bringing this program to market, because we wanted to test it first with those we work with in the fintech ecosystem to make sure it fits their needs.
“For BBVA, it's really about showing, again, our commitment to forging strong, lasting, meaningful relationships with the fintech community - and to boost their success rates.
“Long term, we know we can’t and shouldn't always try to build everything our customers and clients need. Data, sustainability and the closed to open shift is driving the evolution of this industry so quickly, that the model around cooperation has to change.
“With this program, we are hoping to help positively drive this change - to work with the wider fintech ecosystem to support their growth, and in doing so, ensure the future products and services this sector needs will end up in the customer’s hands.”
To find out more about the program, visit https://openspace.bbva.com/madrid/programa-de-aceleracion/
About BBVA
BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a solid position in Spain, it is the largest financial institution in Mexico and it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices.
* Winner - Service Provider of the Year 2018 - Investor Allstars Awards
* Finalist - Growth Business Enabler of the Year 2018 - Startups Awards
* Top 25 SME Culture Leader 2018 - Real Business
• Over the course of nine-months, those selected for the program will receive expert guidance and support from senior leaders at the bank on a range of topics
• These include several sessions on areas like technological implementation, sales techniques and marketing
• The sessions take place at the BBVA Open Space in Madrid, roughly once a month, as well as online involvement designed by Adventurees and regular meet-ups with a mentor from within the business.
BBVA Open Innovation - the business unit that has launched the program - builds connections and partnerships with fintech entrepreneurs and startups around the world, to bring new products and services both to BBVA and to its customers and clients, while supporting the development of wider fintech industry.
Called the BBVA Open Innovation Acceleration Program, the project is aimed at giving businesses a targeted helping hand on the road to success. Over the course of nine-months, those selected for the program will receive expert guidance and support from senior leaders at the bank on a range of topics.
These include several sessions on areas like technological implementation, sales techniques and marketing. The sessions take place at the BBVA Open Space in Madrid, roughly once a month, as well as online involvement designed by Adventurees and regular meet-ups with a mentor from within the business.
For the online element with Adventurees, the entrepreneurs will be challenged around areas pertinent to their business strategy - for example “Do you have a business pitch prepared” - which they will then have to share with the course leaders and other participants then giving feedback on what bits work and where things could be perhaps improved.
With a particular focus on growing a fast-growth business with an international outlook, the program also ensures start-up business leaders can interact with BBVA experts in different countries, as well as ensuring they connect with other entrepreneurs for shared learning.
The program, which is free for those taking part, has been based on the Randy Goldsmith model and its focus on working as part of a bigger ecosystem.
Who is it aimed at?
Aimed at ‘startups’ that have an early stage or seed profile, and are developing fintech or fintech-related products or services, by working with a big bank like BBVA participants will be able to draw on the expertise the bank has to foster their growth - for example in areas like negotiation over a new deal, or cutting through red tape.
Those looking to take part are expected to be mature enough to have at least one minimal viable product in a go-to-market readiness stage, but who are now looking for help with speeding up their project’s success.
Commenting on the launch, BBVA’s Head of Open Innovation Ainhoa Campo, said: “We have taken our time bringing this program to market, because we wanted to test it first with those we work with in the fintech ecosystem to make sure it fits their needs.
“For BBVA, it's really about showing, again, our commitment to forging strong, lasting, meaningful relationships with the fintech community - and to boost their success rates.
“Long term, we know we can’t and shouldn't always try to build everything our customers and clients need. Data, sustainability and the closed to open shift is driving the evolution of this industry so quickly, that the model around cooperation has to change.
“With this program, we are hoping to help positively drive this change - to work with the wider fintech ecosystem to support their growth, and in doing so, ensure the future products and services this sector needs will end up in the customer’s hands.”
To find out more about the program, visit https://openspace.bbva.com/madrid/programa-de-aceleracion/
About BBVA
BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a solid position in Spain, it is the largest financial institution in Mexico and it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices.
* Winner - Service Provider of the Year 2018 - Investor Allstars Awards
* Finalist - Growth Business Enabler of the Year 2018 - Startups Awards
* Top 25 SME Culture Leader 2018 - Real Business
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.