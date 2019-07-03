BABB (Bank Account Based Blockchain), the Blockchain Banking and Fundraising Challenger, Announces a New Appointment to its Executive Leadership Team

articles liés
"BABB Group and its companies will benefit greatly from the experience Grant will bring into his new position," said Rushd Averroës, CEO of BABB Group. "His technological background and leadership skills will allow BABB to continue to bring blockchain-based solutions into production, facilitating the development of a technology stack for the financial sector."
"After a long, thorough search, we were pleased to find the best candidate for BABB right under our noses," said Demetrios Zamboglou, BABB Group Chief Operating Officer. "Grant has worked in similar projects in the past and we already had an established relationship with him prior to this engagement."
"Distributed ledger technology is and will continue to be significantly impactful and will shift the way our real-world problems are solved especially considering how easily decentralised trust can be achieved," said Grant Van Wyk, Chief Technology Officer. "BABB is using blockchain technology to provide significant value and reshape the ways banking and fundraising can be offered. I'm excited to continue to bring innovative products into production to supersede outdated, inefficient and expensive institutions and systems."
An experienced Executive, Technologist and Engineer with extensive knowledge working in the information technology and financial services industry with circa fifteen years worth of experience in cutting edge Software Development, ITC projects and IT Operations. His experience providing an excellent well-rounded understanding of the requirements for effective service delivery in software development, financial services and the innovative technologies space. Grant has held a series of executive and leadership roles and has successfully co-founded companies that were responsible for building technologies, services and platforms that were well ahead of their time in the fintech arena including first of their kind products like virtual credit cards and micro lending.
With his routes in mobile software development, Grant has been responsible for the delivery of mobile payment services and mobile financial engagement channels for a NASDAQ listed company.
Grant holds a BSc.IT (Information Technology) degree and a B.Eng (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) Degree and is passionate about problem solving using disruptive technologies.
