Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

B9 Exchange launches the new domain name b9.com to serve global users and lead the industry in a new landscape

Recently, B9 Exchange launched a new domain name b9.com. Users from different countries and regions will jump to the specified customized service interface.


B9 Exchange launches the new domain name b9.com to serve global users and lead the industry in a new landscape
B9 is the world's leading blockchain technology service provider, established in 2021 and headquartered in Canada. As a leader in the technical service track, B9 has undergone repeated polishing and now has mature product lines such as digital asset trading systemsand wallets, and has built an industrial closed loop of technical services-traffic-commercialization.

So far, B9 has provided blockchain technology services to hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of customer groups around the world. B9 brings together financial professionals and blockchain technology professionals from all over the world. They graduated from world-class schools and have high degrees. Team members are all from top international financial institutions, computer applications and other fields.

Original super password, better security guard. Adhere to independent control of assets and attach importance to user privacy. Assets are safer and transactions are more transparent.

Faster and more economical user experience, the pursuit of ease of use and efficiency. One-click management of digital assets and easy management of multiple sets of addresses. Convenient, worry-free, safe and fast.

Original process memory matching technology, high-speed processing with high concurrency of tens of millions of users, ultra-efficient matching engine, lightning order.

Simulated market data is synchronized with the real market data, helping beginners to get started with contracts and leveraged positions, helping growth with zero cost and zero pressure, and the real market operation is guaranteed to win.

Innovative entertainment gameplay, [Chain Tour Hash] real-time query of blockchain hash value. Open and transparent.

[Simulated trading, monthly, quarterly, annual trading challenges, 0 fee for new users and other activities]

APP download address: b9h9.net
Twitter: @B9crypto
TG: @b9service

Company Name: B9 Crypto Exchange

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 6 Septembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Senior TS – (+2ans) - Paris

ITS Group recrute massivement en 2022

Associate Debt Advisory - Paris

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Anne Maréchal, directrice juridique de l’AMF, rejoint De Gaulle Fleurance en qualité d’associée

Pharnext nomme Rob Quinn au poste de Directeur Financier

Ankit Sahni, Leading IP and Technology Attorney, Joins NexBloc's Advisory Board

Nomination d’Alexis du Peloux au poste de Partner chez XAnge

DWF renforce sa pratique Restructuring à Paris

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Colony Avalanche Index Launches to Offer Yield-Bearing Avalanche Ecosystem Exposure

Pourquoi souscrire une assurance-vie ?

Pourquoi faut-il investir dans la pierre papier ?

Reltime to liberalise global trade and cut out middlemen with new decentralised exchange (DEX)

Dubai advancing as a global Web 3.0 capital

Anne Maréchal, directrice juridique de l’AMF, rejoint De Gaulle Fleurance en qualité d’associée

TOP 5 Forex Brokers in South Africa

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

PiBridge – The First Cross-chain Bridge Connecting Pi Network with Other Blockchains

Koinswap is launching its own layer-1 blockchain

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

peaq integrates with AllianceBlock’s Fundrs platform, unlocking cross-chain peer-to-peer fundraising for dApp builders

Gate.io Group Completes Virtual Asset Service Provider Registration in Lithuania, Signifying EU Milestone in Its Expansion

Curios Releases First-Ever Web3 Translation and Currency Conversion Tools, Enabling Users to Conduct Business Globally

DAO Powered Cardano NFT Marketplace Wafini Set To Launch After The Vasil Hard Fork

La fintech Pythéas Capital Advisors lève 5M€ auprès de Bpifrance et du Crédit Mutuel Arkéa pour accélérer le déploiement de sa plateforme Tréso2