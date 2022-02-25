Axerve launches Payment OrchestraTM in the UK amid burgeoning Ecommerce growth

Axerve, Payment Partner to Grow, specialising in creating accessible and frictionless payment solutions for Ecommerce and physical sales, today announces the official UK launch of Payment OrchestraTM.



• Axerve recorded substantial Ecommerce transaction volumes of € 3.5 billion in 2021 among its clients, demonstrating strong growth during the pandemic

• Axerve payments data from 2021 shows significant 34,93% increase in overall payments YoY among its clients



Axerve, Payment Partner to Grow, specialising in creating accessible and frictionless payment solutions for Ecommerce and physical sales, today announces the official UK launch of Payment OrchestraTM. Payment OrchestraTM is the Company’s innovative and secure payment processing platform designed to empower merchants to realise the full potential of their Ecommerce operations, with a suite of best-in-class payment services that foster high conversion rates and cut fees.



Already active in Italy, and launching in Spain, Payment OrchestraTM will now be available to all UK merchants, entrepreneurs and SMEs enabling them to manage their Ecommerce shops with seamless payment processes designed to increase ease of doing business for merchants and end-customers alike. Payment OrchestraTM is Axerve’s global payment gateway aggregator, that allows businesses to orchestrate multiple international Ecommerce payments through a single platform in a quick and secure way.



Payment OrchestraTM manages the interoperability between all the transaction processes and simplifies payments configuration thanks to a new proprietary software architecture. Payment OrchestraTM can significantly cut the costs of multiple Ecommerce integrations and allow independence from payment service providers (PSPs). Its multi-solution integration system gives businesses the possibility to automatically switch payments to the best performing provider at the time of purchase, resulting in industry leading quick reaction times.



Axerve is a leader in the Italian and European retail market with over hundreds of thousands of active customers including businesses from Zurich Italy to Calzedonia and many more. Axerve has optimised omnichannel payments solutions in several sectors and across different industries.



Payment OrchestraTM’s UK launch comes at a time when the industry is seeing record growth; European Ecommerce revenues are forecast to total €412 billion in 2021 and the annual increase (CAGR) over the period 2021-2025 will be 5.16%, leading the whole market to reach volumes of €504 billion in 2025. Axerve’s solution is helping retail partners to take advantage of this shift with an offering that dovetails online and physical sales.



Axerve can observe transactions from all around the world thanks to its diverse client base; in 2021 Axerve recorded substantial Ecommerce transaction volumes of € 3.5 billion (+9.3% 21 vs 20 YoY) transacted across its own 10,000-plus Ecommerce clients operating across Europe, the Middle East, US, Russia and Asia. Moreover, Axerve payments data from 2021 shows significant 29.12% increase in alternative payments YoY among its clients. The Company is well placed to meet demand in this growing sector and cater to UK businesses and SMEs.



Axerve is a part of the European fintech Fabrick’s open finance ecosystem, and beyond this the Company supports a diverse mix of institutions, international corporations, and retail chains by offering innovative technology and data security across global payment methods. Axerve helps its partners anticipate trends in the digital payments market. The Axerve payment platform processes more than 4 million requests every month, supporting customers in selecting the best solutions for their business and suggesting the most effective instruments to increase sales and boost loyalty. Payment OrchestraTM further enhances the Company’s offer by providing more flexibility, intuitiveness, and easy integration of payment service providers to help retail partners save resources and significantly cut down costs.



Alessandro Bocca, CEO of Axerve, commented: “For Axerve, the launch in the UK represents an important opportunity for fostering innovative digital payment solutions and supporting the UK’s Ecommerce and physical shops. Payment OrchestraTM will support local merchants to manage multiple international Ecommerce payments through a single platform in a quick and secure way. The time is right for this launch as the digital payments sector and Ecommerce is experiencing significant growth, especially after COVID-19, with new payment methods becoming embedded and mainstream. We are proud to launch our service in the UK because we strongly believe in the efficacy of an integrated approach as the payment model of the future”.



