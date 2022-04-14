Avolta Partners forms a strategic alliance with Alantra to build the #1 Tech advisor worldwide Alantra acquired a significant minority stake Avolta Partners to further reinforces its global Tech offering, which comprises more than 40 dedicated professionals, including 20+ in the US. Last year, Alantra completed 56 deals in Tech, its biggest sector by deal count, with a total volume of more than €5.5bn.

The partnership will allow Avolta Partners to benefit from Alantra's global network of highly specialized professionals and expertise in the Private Equity industry, while contributing with its unique Tech expertise and leadership in Europe.



Combined, our global track-record in the Tech industry in 2021 was 78 deals for c. €6bn. And with 31 deals in 2021, our combined French team is already positioned as the #1 Tech M&A and Fundraising Advisor (in no. of deals) in France*.



Created in 2014 in Paris by Philippe Rodriguez, Patrick Robin, and Arthur Porré, Avolta has rapidly risen as a leading advisory firm that provides independent M&A and fundraising advisory to Tech entrepreneurs, VC/PE investors and corporates in Europe, achieving 3x growth in revenue in 2021 thanks to 22 deals completed for more than €500m.



With 20 professionals and more than 80 deals completed since inception, Avolta has proven to be one of the most active Tech M&A advisor in France, specializing in key verticals such as Fintech, Mobility, HRtech, ConsumerTech and in some of the transformative technologies such as Software, SAAS, IA, Cloud, and Blockchain, Web3 amongst others and has been the financial advisor of many category leaders in the European Tech industry such as Cityscoot, RTFKT, Anytime, Unseenlabs, Dejamobile, Qarnot, etc.



Alantra is an independent global mid-market investment banking and asset management firm with over 550 professionals across Europe, the US, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Its Investment Banking division provides independent advice on M&A, debt advisory, financial restructuring, and capital markets transactions, having advised on over 475 deals for a total value of c.€70bn in the last three years.



In 2021, Technology was the leading sector of Alantra's investment banking activity, which currently comprises more than 40 dedicated professionals. The Tech team closed 56 transactions across the firm's core technology sub-sectors: Technology-Enabled Services, Software and SaaS, Internet & Digital Media, and FinTech, amongst others. Alantra’s Tech team in France (led by Oriane Durvye and David Kieffer on the photo) closed 8 transactions in 2021, including some landmark deals: the acquisition of a stake in IbanFirst by Marlin Equity Partners, the acquisition of Dotemu by Focus Home Interactive, and the sale of Dhatim to Cegid.



Following the transaction, Alantra will become Avolta’s largest individual shareholder and Avolta’s professionals will move to Alantra's new Paris offices to achieve a seamless and successful integration.



Our common ambition is to build the leading Tech M&A and Fundraising Advisor worldwide. Combined, our global track-record in the Tech industry in 2021 was 78 deals for c. €6bn. And with 31 deals in 2021, our combined French team is already positioned as the #1 Tech M&A and Fundraising Advisor (in no. of deals) in France* with proven international capabilities as more than 60% of our deals were cross-border.



"Philippe, Patrick, and Arthur's deep sector expertise and track record are impressive, especially in some segments such as Fintech, Software and Consumer where they have built a leadership position. I believe their position in the market is a perfect fit for broadening our technology sector services offering and footprint," said Franck Portais, Managing Partner, "We expect continued momentum in technology M&A and Alantra has a unique value proposition combining sector specialisation and global reach both in Europe and in the US."



Philippe Rodriguez, Patrick Robin, and Arthur Porré, co-founders of Avolta, commented: "We are really excited to be joining the project at this time when we can create unique synergy for our clients provided by Alantra's accelerating momentum in the sector, their all-encompassing footprint and proven access to the key financial investors in Europe and North America."



* Criteria:

- Tech only (no IT service, agency, etc.)

- Deal lead by French team (could be international deals)

- No IPO

Source: CFNews



About Avolta Partners

Paris - London - Brussels - Lisbon - Madrid

With more than 80 deals closed in 6 years, Avolta Partners has proven to be one of the most active M&A Advisor in Europe in the Tech Industry. As a result, our team of 20 people has learned how to maximise the value of a deal thanks to a proven methodology and hard-nosed negotiations.



