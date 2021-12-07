Corporate Finance News
              


Mardi 7 Décembre 2021

Avolta Partners advises Weenat on its growth financing round led by Idia Capital Investissement


Avolta Partners is proud to have acted as financial advisor to Weenat on its growth financing round led by Idia Capital Investissement.



Weenat offers high-precision weather and agronomy solutions adapted to all type of crops: on the one hand, connected devices which provide real-time, reliable data on crops’ meteorological and agronomic conditions, on the other hand, a mobile application which assist farmers in their daily operations.

Weenat’s more than 12k active users can better anticipate frost periods, optimize irrigation, enhance crop protection efficiency, and thus save time and money. This growth financing will enable the company to keep on developing new value-added solutions and export to Spain, Italy, Germany and other European countries.

This deal, consecutive to Qarnot’s series C, Cityscoot’s series C and Jungle’s series A, consolidates Avolta Partners’ leadership in Private Capital transactions for sustainability-related businesses.

“Avolta Partners Team supported us all along the fund-raising process. We relied on their experience and appreciated their in-depth understanding of our business and objectives. They have been instrumental in negotiating a balanced deal between Weenat’s Management, Idia (lead), Gwenneg (follower) and our historical investors.”
Jerome Le Roy, CEO and Founder of Weenat

Avolta Partners Team involved in the deal:
• Fredéric Ventre, Senior Partner: frederic.ventre@avoltapartners.com
• Antoine Georges, Associate: antoine.georges@avoltapartners.com

About Avolta Partners
Paris - London - Brussels - Lisbon - Madrid
With more than 80 deals closed in 6 years, Avolta Partners has proven to be one of the most active M&A boutique in Europe in the Tech Industry. As a result, our team of 20 people has learned how to maximise the value of a deal thanks to a proven methodology and hard-nosed negotiations.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

