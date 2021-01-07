Autsorz and Authenium Complete the World’s First Smart Contract-based Payroll and Invoice Generation for Outsourcing Service Providers

articles liés
Why Smart Contract for Outsourcing Management
“An outsourcing service provider must follow clients’ HR organization structures, contract, compensation, benefits, and incentive rules, as well as other business processes. When you have a hundred clients, you have a hundred HR systems to execute. Heterogeneity, sheer complexity, tedious maintenance, and high IT costs are major operational problems to outsourcing providers,” said Denny Sambas, a three-decade HR operations expert and outsourcing specialist.
Autsorz mobile application feeds workforce logs into blockchains. Smart contract virtual machines generate payroll and invoice timely and accurately according to individual contracts between the three stakeholders. The immutable logs and tamper-proof contract algorithms guarantee fairness and transparency for all. Autsorz also helps detect potential fraud in logging of time, place, vehicle or equipment use, and expense.
“Autsorz is adaptable. Administrators or analysts can easily create and customize contracts, invoices, payroll, even screens on everyone’s mobile app. Administrative operations are streamlined,” added Mr. Sambas.
Autsorz delivers unique solutions to outsourcing communities. The high barrier of automation costs is reduced by Authenium smart contract technologies. Today Autsorz is deploying for 54 providers with over 315k workforce in banking, telecommunication, hotel, tourism, airline, airport, and real estate management industries.
About Autsorz
Autsorz is an outsourcing management application. It streamlines administrative operations between service provider, client, and workforce. It features fully automated invoicing, real-time approval and communication, early fraud detection, and suite of productivity tools specifically engineered for outsourcing management. Autsorz supports personnel employment outsourcing, business process outsourcing, provider consortium outsourcing, client consortium outsourcing, and provider-client co-sourcing.
autsorz.com
About Authenium
Authenium is a massively scalable blockchain, smart contract, and decentralized application platform. Combining proven blockchain networks, scalable pBFT-derivative consensus algorithms, and proprietary high-speed synchronization technologies, Authenium is designed to host billions of users while ensuring their privacy and data security. Its smart contract technologies are analyst friendly and portable across countries.
authenium.com
