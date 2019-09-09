Atlas City Releases New Research Paper Describing a Scalable Consensus Mechanism for Public Blockchains

articles liés
-
Huobi University to Partner on Blockchain Research & Education with the University of Gibraltar
-
Hydrogen’s Platform Now Powered by Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace
-
Equity Trust Adds Stellar, Zcash To Its Digital Asset Platform for IRA Investors
-
IDEX Exchange Plans to List New Anchor Stablecoin in Mid-September
-
SIS Launches Blockchain Strategy Consulting Division
Coded from scratch to resolve the challenges of providing fast and inexpensive services while enabling users to take control of their identity, Catalyst:
- Supports confidential and non-confidential transactions in the same network
- Ensures security by the random selection of nodes issuing and verifying ledger updates from a large number of participants
- Requires verifiers perform only work that is of value to the network ensuring a sustainable, environmentally friendly protocol and universal access by all types of devices, including IoT.
Other core features of Catalyst that provide enhanced / new levels of flexibility for enterprise use include:
- Containerised smart contracts allowing for the easy migration of existing applications and development of new applications
- Integrated file storage to achieve fast and scalable consensus and store data in a more secure distributed framework.
Written in C#, Catalyst provides .Net Core cross-platform compatibility and multi-language smart contracts. It is open and accessible to all .NET developers without investing time and money learning new languages. By joining the Catalyst community, developers have the opportunity to be a part of the decentralised computing revolution bringing DLT to the enterprise market and serving as the backbone of Web 3.0. The Catalyst Early Access Program will provide access to the Catalyst Network Github and include weekly stand-ups with the Catalyst core team.
At the heart of Catalyst is a genuinely innovative consensus protocol — neither proof-of-work, nor proof-of-stake — whereby nodes collectively update the ledger state by following a phased decentralised voting approach that achieves very strong security with no risk of centralising the decision-making process. Application developers can learn more about the relevant technical characteristics of the network by reading the Introduction to the Catalyst Network.
Today we are releasing the consensus protocol paper from the research team at Atlas City Global, which is one of the research papers feeding into the Catalyst Core Protocol engineering team. The engineering team will publish the technical blueprint for the implemented consensus protocol for the Catalyst Network in due course.
About Atlas City (atlascity.io/)
Atlas City's mission is to enable a decentralised web owned and run by the community to enable the next wave of business models. To that end, they are building a full stack decentralised, distributed system that is fast, supports multiple coding languages, has integrated distributed file storage, works with IoT devices in industry and meets throughput requirements for financial services. The Catalyst Network is a new distributed ledger protocol, a full suite of integrated technologies, not forked, but written from scratch based on the lessons learned from previous generations of blockchains. In addition to being light-weight and eco-friendly, it has an innovative, efficient consensus mechanism, which allows for fair compensation for participation and a file storage system allowing the network and consensus to integrate and work with all types of files. Atlas City will be launching the Catalyst Network as an open source project later in 2019 and will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing software development tools, distributed application development and private instances for industry-specific applications to enterprises. Atlas City is currently running a number of proof-of-concepts and pilot projects on the Catalyst Network in the fields of supply chain, utilities, food provenance, plastics recycling, and the energy sector.
SOURCE Atlas City Global
- Supports confidential and non-confidential transactions in the same network
- Ensures security by the random selection of nodes issuing and verifying ledger updates from a large number of participants
- Requires verifiers perform only work that is of value to the network ensuring a sustainable, environmentally friendly protocol and universal access by all types of devices, including IoT.
Other core features of Catalyst that provide enhanced / new levels of flexibility for enterprise use include:
- Containerised smart contracts allowing for the easy migration of existing applications and development of new applications
- Integrated file storage to achieve fast and scalable consensus and store data in a more secure distributed framework.
Written in C#, Catalyst provides .Net Core cross-platform compatibility and multi-language smart contracts. It is open and accessible to all .NET developers without investing time and money learning new languages. By joining the Catalyst community, developers have the opportunity to be a part of the decentralised computing revolution bringing DLT to the enterprise market and serving as the backbone of Web 3.0. The Catalyst Early Access Program will provide access to the Catalyst Network Github and include weekly stand-ups with the Catalyst core team.
At the heart of Catalyst is a genuinely innovative consensus protocol — neither proof-of-work, nor proof-of-stake — whereby nodes collectively update the ledger state by following a phased decentralised voting approach that achieves very strong security with no risk of centralising the decision-making process. Application developers can learn more about the relevant technical characteristics of the network by reading the Introduction to the Catalyst Network.
Today we are releasing the consensus protocol paper from the research team at Atlas City Global, which is one of the research papers feeding into the Catalyst Core Protocol engineering team. The engineering team will publish the technical blueprint for the implemented consensus protocol for the Catalyst Network in due course.
About Atlas City (atlascity.io/)
Atlas City's mission is to enable a decentralised web owned and run by the community to enable the next wave of business models. To that end, they are building a full stack decentralised, distributed system that is fast, supports multiple coding languages, has integrated distributed file storage, works with IoT devices in industry and meets throughput requirements for financial services. The Catalyst Network is a new distributed ledger protocol, a full suite of integrated technologies, not forked, but written from scratch based on the lessons learned from previous generations of blockchains. In addition to being light-weight and eco-friendly, it has an innovative, efficient consensus mechanism, which allows for fair compensation for participation and a file storage system allowing the network and consensus to integrate and work with all types of files. Atlas City will be launching the Catalyst Network as an open source project later in 2019 and will support the growth of the ecosystem by providing software development tools, distributed application development and private instances for industry-specific applications to enterprises. Atlas City is currently running a number of proof-of-concepts and pilot projects on the Catalyst Network in the fields of supply chain, utilities, food provenance, plastics recycling, and the energy sector.
SOURCE Atlas City Global
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.