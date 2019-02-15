Astorg to acquire Anaqua from Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners

Astorg has entered into an agreement to acquire the majority of shares in Anaqua from funds under the management of Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Headquartered in Boston, Anaqua is the global leader in providing integrated end-to-end intellectual property management software (IPMS) to the world’s largest corporations.