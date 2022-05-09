Astorg announces new Partner, Business Development – Jean Raby

Jean Raby will co-ordinate the existing functions of Investor Relations and Marketing and establish two further key functions : Communications and Corporate Development. These externally facing functions are strongly interlinked and will benefit from a single leadership to support the growth of Astorg’s client base – including structuring a proper access to the retail and mass-affluent channels - and to support business development across the sectors and geographies covered by the firm.



More than 30 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, law and finance.

A dual Canadian and French citizen, Jean Raby began his career in 1989 as a corporate lawyer with Sullivan & Cromwell in New York and Paris.



In 1996, he joined Goldman Sachs in Paris in the Investment Banking Division, was named Partner in 2004, and became Co-Head (and then sole Head) of the division in France, Belgium and Luxembourg in 2006. In 2011, he became Co-Head of Goldman Sachs’ activities in Russia.



In 2013, Jean Raby joined Alcatel-Lucent as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial and Legal Officer. After Alcatel-Lucent’s restructuring and subsequent merger with Nokia, he became in 2017 CEO of Natixis Investment Managers (one of the world’s largest asset managers with 1.3 trillion euros of assets under management) and Head of Asset and Wealth Management for Natixis.



In April 2021, he became a Founding Sponsor and Co-CEO of Odyssey Acquisition (a special purpose acquisition company), which was listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2021 and combined with Benevolent AI (AI-driven drug discovery platform) in April 2022, following which he joined the board of directors of the combined entity.



In addition to his current roles, he is a member of the board of directors of AerCap (aircraft leasing, listed on the New York Stock Exchange) and of Fiera Capital (asset management, listed in Toronto).

Jean Raby is a graduate of Université Laval (Canada) – LL.B. (Law degree), University of Cambridge (UK) – M.Phil in International Relations, and Harvard Law School – LL.M. (Master of Laws). He is a retired member of the New York Bar.



ABOUT ASTORG

Astorg is a European private equity firm with over €15 billion of assets under management. Astorg works with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Enjoying a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective and a lean decision-making body, Astorg has valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, technology, business services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

www.astorg.com

