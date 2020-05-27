AscendantFX Debuts New Tool to Collect Payment Instructions More Effectively

articles liés
-
Plateforme de financement : obtenir un prêt aux entreprises en ligne
-
Finance for Tomorrow et NEOMA Business School lancent un partenariat en faveur de la finance durable
-
Esker signe un partenariat avec Sword pour la commercialisation de sa solution de digitalisation des factures fournisseurs
-
Le réseau numérique de trade finance we.trade décide de renforcer sa collaboration avec IBM
-
Azzana Consulting, cabinet expert des moyens de paiement du groupe Finnegan, devient partenaire officiel de SWIFT pour l’audit de ses programmes cybersécurité
On May 6, 2020, Ascendant was presented with the Innovators 2020 award from Global Finance Magazine for the development and success of Payee Intel. Read their full press release here.
Capturing correct and properly formatted Payee details can be a very frustrating process. Incorrect or incomplete payee details are the most common source of costly delays when sending international payments. Countries have differing data requirements to receive international payments, and incomplete or incorrect information can create lengthy delays, returns, and added fees. It can also be frustrating to liaise with vendors and payees in different time zones to collect these details, causing even greater delays.
Powered by Ascendant’s proprietary Payee Intelligence™ technology, Payee Intel introduces a smarter way to capture complete and correct payment instructions from the source using automation and cloud technology. The Payee Intel system guides the payee through the payment instruction process in real-time, automatically notifying the user of the information that is required and/or missing in their instructions in order to complete the payment in their destination country. Once the information has been entered, Payee Intel completes a further validation through Ascendant’s global financial institution database. When all required data is provided and validated, the system immediately updates the payee information in the customer’s aPay portal for use in future payments.
Ascendant customers have already adopted Payee Intel as a required part of their day-to-day payments process to create operational efficiency, as well as to tackle new operational challenges surrounding the global lockdown. Many are using the tool to convert paper checks to electronic payments, register vendors more quickly and accurately, and automate the collection of large volumes of data more securely.
About AscendantFX Capital Inc.
AscendantFX marries the worlds of technology and international payment delivery to provide award-winning, technology-based payment solutions. The solutions are innovative, customer-focused, and backed by over 250 years of combined experience in the corporate foreign exchange, international payments and FX exposure risk management markets.
ascendantfx.com/
Capturing correct and properly formatted Payee details can be a very frustrating process. Incorrect or incomplete payee details are the most common source of costly delays when sending international payments. Countries have differing data requirements to receive international payments, and incomplete or incorrect information can create lengthy delays, returns, and added fees. It can also be frustrating to liaise with vendors and payees in different time zones to collect these details, causing even greater delays.
Powered by Ascendant’s proprietary Payee Intelligence™ technology, Payee Intel introduces a smarter way to capture complete and correct payment instructions from the source using automation and cloud technology. The Payee Intel system guides the payee through the payment instruction process in real-time, automatically notifying the user of the information that is required and/or missing in their instructions in order to complete the payment in their destination country. Once the information has been entered, Payee Intel completes a further validation through Ascendant’s global financial institution database. When all required data is provided and validated, the system immediately updates the payee information in the customer’s aPay portal for use in future payments.
Ascendant customers have already adopted Payee Intel as a required part of their day-to-day payments process to create operational efficiency, as well as to tackle new operational challenges surrounding the global lockdown. Many are using the tool to convert paper checks to electronic payments, register vendors more quickly and accurately, and automate the collection of large volumes of data more securely.
About AscendantFX Capital Inc.
AscendantFX marries the worlds of technology and international payment delivery to provide award-winning, technology-based payment solutions. The solutions are innovative, customer-focused, and backed by over 250 years of combined experience in the corporate foreign exchange, international payments and FX exposure risk management markets.
ascendantfx.com/
Chaineum : Investment banking platform
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
Laurent Leloup : Blockchain technology investor
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech boutique investment bank
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.