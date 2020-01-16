Argon Consulting et Crimson & Co lancent leur nouvelle marque mondiale Argon & Co

articles liés
Argon Consulting et Crimson & Co ont fusionné en avril 2018 pour créer un leader international du conseil en management, spécialisé dans la stratégie et la transformation des opérations. Le groupe, en pleine expansion, a récemment ouvert un nouveau bureau à Abou Dhabi. Argon & Co dispose maintenant de consultants sur quatre continents, pouvant accompagner les clients à l’échelle internationale dans leurs projets de transformation pour générer des résultats tangibles et durables.
« Je suis heureux d’annoncer le lancement d’Argon & Co en France. Cette marque reflète nos valeurs communes et consolide notre positionnement de leader dans les opérations. L’union d’Argon Consulting et de Crimson & Co à travers la marque Argon & Co accroît notre notoriété assise sur l’excellence et renforce notre présence grandissante à travers le monde » précise Yvan Salamon, président du groupe.
A PROPOS
Argon & Co est un cabinet de conseil en management spécialisé dans la stratégie et la transformation des opérations, à dimension internationale.
Fort d’une expertise reconnue dans les domaines de la Supply Chain, des achats, de la finance et des fonctions support, Argon & Co accompagne ses clients dans leurs transformations pour atteindre des résultats tangibles et pérennes. Ses consultants s’engagent auprès de leurs clients dans une relation de confiance pour relever leurs défis.
Les bureaux d’Argon & Co sont basés à Paris, Londres, Abou Dabi, Atlanta, Melbourne, Mumbai et Singapour.
argonandco.com
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
