Apla awarded ‘Blockchain Solutions Provider of the Year’

The inaugural edition of the Smart SMB Summit & Awards supported by the Department of Economic Development (DED) took place on 26th September at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. The awards handed out at the Summit honoured innovative individuals and enterprises who have made an outstanding contribution to the blockchain industry.



Muhammed Arafath, Executive Director at Apla, commented, "It is an incredible honour to be recognized for our approach in developing custom blockchain solutions and rapid application development at the 2018 Smart SMB Summit & Awards. At Apla, we will continue to offer our clients complete enterprise-grade solutions by actively partnering with system integrators and companies focused on emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. It is a privilege to work alongside a forward-thinking team at Apla, and we look forward to delivering real business value and simplifying blockchain.”



With more than hundred C-level executives in attendance including association leaders with the governmental background, blockchain industry experts, and academics, the Smart SMB Summit & Awards addressed the application and development prospects of blockchain technology in the insurance, finance, healthcare and supply chain industries.



Blockchain has recently garnered widespread support across many sectors due to its high performance, high security, high-speed access and efficient operations. Enterprises in the Middle East are now racing to invest in the development, and application, of blockchain technology. According to Gartner, the business value-add of blockchain will grow to slightly more than $176 billion by 2025, and it will exceed $3.1 trillion by 2030.



With the rapid increase in demand for blockchain solutions in the Middle East and globally, Apla continues to field enquiries for blockchain solutions from several industries including governments, supply chain, education, manufacturing and healthcare.



About Apla:

Apla is a full-service blockchain technology company that enables governments and enterprises to work faster, safer and with greater impact. Enterprise grade blockchain protocol Apla Blockchain is built specifically for developing digital ecosystems. Apla is being accepted as one of the most preferred blockchain platform for governments and enterprises due to its simplicity and easy of deployment.

