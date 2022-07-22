Ankit Sahni, Leading IP and Technology Attorney, Joins NexBloc's Advisory Board

NexBloc today announced that Ankit Sahni (www.linkedin.com/in/ankitsahni/), leading Indian intellectual property counsel will join NexBloc's Advisory Board as a Strategic Advisor.



Aditya Walia (www.linkedin.com/in/aditya-walia-23aab8a2/), Co- Founder of NexBloc, stated that, "Ankit is highly respected in Indian and international business circles for his contribution to IP and technology laws. We are honored to have him on our Board of Advisors as we look to make the new internet a safe and user-friendly area that builds upon the advances of Web 2.0.



NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their domain naming system (dDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any blockchain for use of a consistent naming path.



With NexBloc's strong development and investor relations group in India, Mr. Sahni will help drive Private Label partnerships as NexBloc expands its offering for specific regions."



About NexBloC

NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with decentralized DNS at the core. Digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.

Founded as a USA company in 2020, NexBloc uses technology stacks to create custom deployments of dDNS systems. NexBloc has a deep history of development in India and continue to expand in the region. They currently have over ten private decentralized top-level domains (dTLD) in various forms of deployment.

https://www.nexbloc.com/

