Andrew Darfoor joins Hilbert Investment Solutions

Hilbert Investment Solutions, the London and Paris based structured products specialist, has appointed Andrew Darfoor as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect.
Currently an independent non-executive director and Senior Advisor to a number of businesses in the private equity and insurance sectors, Darfoor will be supporting Hilbert as it enters the next phase of growth and development in offering a range of long-term savings and retirement solutions for clients in the UK and France.
Previously Group CEO of Alexander Forbes, and before that CEO at Sun Life and Old Mutual in New York, Boston and London, Darfoor has a strong pedigree across insurance and retirement sectors, alongside a proven track record for driving growth and performance, upscaling customer propositions and bringing clear thinking to business strategy.
Andrew will work closely with Hilbert’s founder and CEO, Steve Lamarque in Paris and Hilbert’s Head of UK Distribution Dasale Mallawa-Arachi in London.
Hilbert’s founder, Steve Lamarque, commented,
“We are delighted that Andrew is joining Hilbert. His experience and guidance will be highly valuable to me, the team and our clients as part of the firm’s next phase of growth and development”.
Hilbert Non-Executive Chairman, Andrew Darfoor, commented,
“Since its foundation in 2012, Hilbert has established a strong footprint and brand presence. I am delighted to be working together again with Steve and looking forward to building on Hilbert’s thinking and position as it enters the next phase of its development in offering a broader range of solutions to clients”.
About Hilbert Investment Solutions
The firm was established in 2012 by former Old Mutual head of structured products Steve Lamarque to specialise in cross-asset, structured solutions covering equities, rates and commodities.
Hilbert specialises in innovative, forward-looking investment solutions, often tailored to individual client needs. The team can design structures to meet a specific performance target, match a particular appetite for risk or satisfy environmental or social responsibility expectations.
Hilbert believes delivery is just as important as structuring, with ongoing client support, including high-quality research that enables distributors to explain the rationale behind the tools and ideas and how they fit within investment portfolios.
In 2016, Hilbert joined the UK Structured Products Association and aligned itself to the UKSPA Code, utilising its product risk rating.
www.hilbert-is.com
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
