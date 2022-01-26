Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mercredi 26 Janvier 2022

Andrew Darfoor joins Hilbert Investment Solutions


HILBERT INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS APPOINTS INSURANCE INDUSTRY VETERAN ANDREW DARFOOR AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN.



articles liés
Andrew Darfoor joins Hilbert Investment Solutions
Hilbert Investment Solutions, the London and Paris based structured products specialist, has appointed Andrew Darfoor as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Currently an independent non-executive director and Senior Advisor to a number of businesses in the private equity and insurance sectors, Darfoor will be supporting Hilbert as it enters the next phase of growth and development in offering a range of long-term savings and retirement solutions for clients in the UK and France.

Previously Group CEO of Alexander Forbes, and before that CEO at Sun Life and Old Mutual in New York, Boston and London, Darfoor has a strong pedigree across insurance and retirement sectors, alongside a proven track record for driving growth and performance, upscaling customer propositions and bringing clear thinking to business strategy.

Andrew will work closely with Hilbert’s founder and CEO, Steve Lamarque in Paris and Hilbert’s Head of UK Distribution Dasale Mallawa-Arachi in London.

Hilbert’s founder, Steve Lamarque, commented,
“We are delighted that Andrew is joining Hilbert. His experience and guidance will be highly valuable to me, the team and our clients as part of the firm’s next phase of growth and development”.

Hilbert Non-Executive Chairman, Andrew Darfoor, commented,
“Since its foundation in 2012, Hilbert has established a strong footprint and brand presence. I am delighted to be working together again with Steve and looking forward to building on Hilbert’s thinking and position as it enters the next phase of its development in offering a broader range of solutions to clients”.

About Hilbert Investment Solutions
The firm was established in 2012 by former Old Mutual head of structured products Steve Lamarque to specialise in cross-asset, structured solutions covering equities, rates and commodities.
Hilbert specialises in innovative, forward-looking investment solutions, often tailored to individual client needs. The team can design structures to meet a specific performance target, match a particular appetite for risk or satisfy environmental or social responsibility expectations.
Hilbert believes delivery is just as important as structuring, with ongoing client support, including high-quality research that enables distributors to explain the rationale behind the tools and ideas and how they fit within investment portfolios.
In 2016, Hilbert joined the UK Structured Products Association and aligned itself to the UKSPA Code, utilising its product risk rating.
www.hilbert-is.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.