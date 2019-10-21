Amplify Exchange Announces It Will Offer Commission-Free Trading

articles liés
Amplify's 'Zero Trading Fees' model will be available to most of the world at launch with U.S. and Canada phased-in shortly after launch. All trading pairs will be commission-free for the retail trader. Reinforcing a strong dedication to equality, Amplify Exchange extends its 'Zero Trading Fees' to everyone, everywhere — there are no prerequisites with regard to financial status, degree of trading expertise and/or amount of investment. As the only company in the crypto space to offer this outside of the United States, Amplify Brokerage will provide the first opportunity for non-US citizens -across the globe- to buy and sell a wide range of digital assets without paying the large trading fees that continually drain portfolios.
When the top retail trading platforms — Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, e-Trade and Fidelity — introduced commission-free trading this year, the model was well-received by retail traders because it allows them to actively participate in the market without fear of losing money on each trade to fees. To date, only one provider has offered anything remotely similar in the cryptocurrency space. Robinhood allows commission-free trading for their digital assets; but this is only offered to US citizens and digital assets are not physically settled so cryptocurrency purchases cannot be withdrawn. The international reach of Amplify's "Zero Trading Fees" model — accompanied by physically settled cryptocurrency assets — will provide exponentially more impact and benefits across the market.
At launch, Amplify Exchange will support 14 digital assets** — all will be commission-free for retail customers to buy and sell. As a primary fiat market, Amplify will support US Dollars at launch, and Euros will be supported shortly after launch and then be immediately followed with GBP and KRW. Additional fiat markets will be added consistently to support our customers in their native currency. "We take a unique approach to the industry…our goal is to offer incomparable value — on one platform in order to spur mass adoption of cryptocurrency," said Justin Tabb, CEO, Amplify Exchange. Tabb added, "In addition to helping users be as profitable as possible through our 'Zero Trading Fees' policy, we are integrated with multiple liquidity providers and will quote the best price across these providers, so customer's trades are executed at the best prices available."
Amplify Brokerage will set a new standard with its array of state-of-the-art features, functions and resources never before available on one cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition to Commission Free Trading, Amplify Brokerage users will be privy to Amplify's: proprietary Profit & Loss Evaluation Mechanism — that is painstakingly accurate, industry leading Portfolio Management Tools — that enable informed decisions and Deep Liquidity paired with a smooth Fiat Onramp and Offramp — that saves time and money. A quick and seamless onboarding process introduces the intuitive user interface that operates natively in nine different languages, providing users the best experience in a cryptocurrency brokerage that is available today.
Amplify Exchange was conceived to enable universal access to the opportunities inherent in cryptocurrency — for each individual, on their own terms. With a long-term vision of bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and blockchain-based technologies, Amplify Exchange will elevate the standard that exists today in the cryptocurrency exchange market. Amplify Brokerage will lead the way to market as the first in a suite of three separate, but interconnected products. A smooth and intuitive interface offers a user experience beyond compare while the revolutionary platform includes everything needed to make smart decisions. Programs tailored to address every level of experience, expertise and trading style make the all-inclusive Amplify Exchange platform for everyone, everywhere.
**Currently the 14 digital assets to be included at launch, commission-free for retail customers to buy and sell include:
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Litecoin
Ripple
Bitcoin Cash
Stellar Lumens
Dash
Cardano
NEO
Ethereum Classic
Basic Attention Token
ZRX
EOS
Amplify Loyalty Token (AMPX)
SOURCE Amplify Exchange
