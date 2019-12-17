Amplify Brokerage: Now Live to the Public

articles liés
Amplify Brokerage launched to the public on December 3, 2019, right after a preliminary private test to their nearly 100k pre-registrants. Amplify Brokerage brings with it an array of resources and advantages never before seen on another crypto brokerage platform. The hallmark of Amplify Brokerage is Zero Trading Fees. For the first time ever, crypto enthusiasts worldwide can reap the benefits that no-fee trading has on a portfolio. To verify Amplify's claim, a side-by-side comparison of the same trade executed by each Amplify and Coinbase was conducted. Results proved that Amplify's zero trading fee model put 1.4% more coin in the trader's pocket versus Coinbase, a well-established market player. This means that Amplify Brokerage delivers on the most basic of any trader's goals - - increasing his/her portfolio. Mission accomplished.
"It's incredible to share a real gamechanger with every crypto-enthusiast across the globe... to feel that we accomplished exactly what we set out to do... to know we never settled. Our goal was to offer an unparalleled user experience at an unparalleled value - - and we did just that." said Justin Tabb, CEO, Amplify. In addition to Zero Trading Fees on all trading pairs, Amplify boasts integrations with multiple liquidity providers, ensuring customers get the best prices on their trades. The platform is equipped with best-in-class features and analytics needed to make smart decisions and complete transactions without ever having to leave the platform. Described by users as a "one-stop shop," Amplify Brokerage saves traders time, money and frustration.
Other Industry Leading Features Include.
• Advanced Portfolio Management – Intel that enables informed decisions is a welcome treat in an area where the competition is sorely lacking
• Proprietary Profit and Loss Mechanism – Painstakingly accurate, this system empowers constant performance tracking.
• Unbelievably Fast Onboarding – This optimizes a user's time by bringing the trader directly to the intuitive user interface that one user called "the best I've seen."
Dedicated to constant improvement, enhancements will be constantly released, including fiat on-and-offramp, automated trading and even more coins for users to trade commission-free.
Amplify Exchange is dedicated to enabling universal access to the opportunities inherent in cryptocurrency - - for each individual, on their own terms. Amplify designs every aspect of every product with as many consumer advantages as possible. Amplify Brokerage is the first release within a suite of three separate, revolutionary products designed to ultimately interconnect in a leading-edge crypto ecosystem.
amplifyexchange.com/register
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
